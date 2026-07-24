Meesho Share Price Falls Over 6% After Q1 Result Even As Revenue Jumps

Shares of Meesho Ltd. fell over 6% on Friday after the e-commerce company announced their Q1FY27 results on Thursday. The stock opened 0.34 in negative to trade at Rs 188.30 and then plunged further to trade at Rs 180.04 at 10:38 am.

The company posted a net loss of Rs 132.8 crore, compared to a loss of Rs 289.3 crore in the year-ago period. Revenue climbed 48.3% to Rs 3,713 crore from Rs 2,504 crore.

Loss in earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation narrowed to Rs 224.7 crore from a loss of Rs 264.4 crore in the corresponding quarter of FY26. Further, the e-comm platform has announced an investment of Rs 75 crore in its arm Meesho Groceries.

Meesho's Net Merchandise Value (NMV) grew 34% year-on-year to Rs 11,614 crore during the June quarter, while marketplace revenue rose 48% to Rs 3,707 crore. The company said contribution margin expanded 54 basis points quarter-on-quarter to 4.6% of NMV, while marketplace adjusted Ebitda improved to -1.2% of NMV.

Meesho expects the second quarter of the current fiscal to show higher user growth and spend and slower NMV growth, both by design and a shift in festive seasonality this year. "We are comfortable trading one quarter's optics for a stronger festive season on a compounding platform. Every additional consumer, seller and data point makes the future growth more durable," the company said.

ALSO READ: Meesho Q1 Results: Net Loss Halves As Revenue Jumps 48%; Grocery Arm to Get Cash Infusion

Meesho board has approved an investment of Rs 75 crore in its wholly-owned subsidiary, Meesho Grocery Private Limited, to support the overall business operations and growth of the grocery arm, scale its operations, and effectively meet its business and regulatory requirements.

"The infusion of funds is expected to facilitate expansion of MGPL's activities, improve operational efficiency, and support the development of its offerings in line with the evolving needs of the business and the market needs," the company said.

Meesho Ltd. Share Price Today

Meesho Ltd. Share Price Today

Photo Credit: (Photo: NDTV Profit)

The scrip fell as much as 6.06% to Rs 177.50 apiece intraday on Friday. This compares to a 0.95% fall in the NSE Nifty 50 Index.

It has risen 17,890% in the last 12 months and fallen 0.14% year-to-date. Total traded volume so far in the day stood at 23.86 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 53.45.

ALSO READ: Can Meesho Keep Its Growth Streak Alive? Analysts Say Q2 Could Test The Momentum

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.