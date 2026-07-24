Dhamaal 4 Box Office Collection Day 14: Ajay Devgn's Film Ends Second Week On Steady Note; Check Earnings

Ajay Devgn's Dhamaal 4 continued its theatrical run with the expected weekday slowdown on dAY 14. Although collections dipped further on the second Thursday, the comedy entertainer wrapped up its second week on a steady note, taking its India net collection past the Rs 136 crore mark.

Here's the box office report:

On Day 14, the film collected Rs 2.15 crore, registering a 21.8% drop from Rs 2.75 crore on previous day.

With this, Dhamaal 4 has earned Rs 136.65 crore net in India, according to Sacnilk. The film finished its second week with Rs 40.65 crore, taking its total India net collection to Rs 136.65 crore.

Overseas, the film earned Rs 0.25 crore, taking its total overseas gross to Rs 22.85 crore. With this, Dhamaal 4 has collected Rs 185.39 crore worldwide.

Occupancy Trend

The film was screened across 11,846 shows on Day 14, compared to 8,357 shows a day earlier. The Hindi version recorded an overall occupancy of 15.50%. Footfalls started at 5.85% in the morning, rose to 14.92% in the afternoon, peaked at 17.08% during the evening shows and settled at 12.62% at night.

Box Office Journey So Far

Released on July 10, Dhamaal 4 opened with Rs 14 crore, followed by Rs 22.50 crore on July 11 and Rs 28.50 crore on July 12. It then earned Rs 8.75 crore on July 13, Rs 9.50 crore on July 14, Rs 6.75 crore on July 15, and Rs 6 crore on July 16, ending its first week with Rs 96 crore.

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In its second week, the film collected Rs 5.50 crore on July 17, Rs 10.25 crore on July 18, Rs 12.75 crore on July 19, Rs 3.25 crore on July 20, Rs 4 crore on July 21, Rs 2.75 crore on July 22, and Rs 2.15 crore on July 23, taking its second-week total to Rs 40.65 crore.

About Dhamaal 4

Directed by Indra Kumar, Dhamaal 4 is the latest installment in the popular comedy franchise. The film stars Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi, Javed Jaffrey, Ravi Kishan, Sanjay Mishra, Upendra Limaye, Anjali Anand, Sanjeeda Shaikh and Esha Gupta in key roles.

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