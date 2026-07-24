Dry Day Alert: No Liquor Sale In Mumbai, Pune And Other Maharashtra Cities On Saturday

With Devshayani Ekadashi falling on Saturday, July 25, the Maharashtra government has imposed a dry day in Mumbai, Pune and various other cities across Maharashtra.

People planning parties or gatherings should check the latest local notifications, as alcohol sales may be restricted in their area. Liquor shops, bars and restaurants serving alcoholic beverages could remain shut in line with state government directives.

A dry day is a designated period during which the sale of alcohol is banned in a particular state, city or region, usually on religious festivals, national holidays, election days or other occasions notified by the authorities.

Dry day restrictions on alcohol are not applied uniformly across the country. The rules vary by state and union territory, making it important to check the latest local advisories before making plans.

ALSO READ: Tukaram Mundhe Cracks Down: Fly Infestation To Poor Hygiene — Why FDA Shut Down BMC Canteen

What Is Ashadhi Ekadashi?

Devshayani Ekadashi, popularly known as Ashadhi Ekadashi, marks an important milestone in the Hindu religious calendar. Celebrated on the eleventh day of the bright fortnight (Shukla Paksha) in Ashadha (June-July), the festival commemorates the beginning of Lord Vishnu's four-month period of celestial repose and is observed with great reverence by devotees.

The Hindu calendar features two Ekadashi observances each month, yet the Ashadha Ekadashi occupies a special place in religious tradition. According to legend, King Mandata sought the counsel of sage Angiras after an extended drought brought hardship to his kingdom.

The sage advised the king to observe the Ekadashi fast in honour of Lord Vishnu. The rains are believed to have returned soon afterwards, giving rise to the long-standing observance of Shayani Ekadashi.

Celebrated during the monsoon season, Ashadhi Ekadashi falls in June or July and is synonymous with the annual pilgrimage to Pandharpur. The festival is regarded as one of the most significant events in Maharashtra's spiritual calendar.

Devotees observe a strict fast and join massive foot marches while singing hymns dedicated to Lord Vitthal. The best-known procession begins at Alandi and culminates in Pandharpur on Guru Purnima. Pilgrims travel from different regions of Maharashtra and neighbouring states, with many dressed in traditional dhotis and kurtas as they take part in the devotional journey.

ALSO READ: Sharad Pawar, Supriya Sule Meet PM Modi Amid Intensifying Protests In Delhi

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.