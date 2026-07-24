Explained: Why Was Ramayana's Trailer Postponed Hours Before Release?

Fans waiting for the public release of Ramayana's trailer will have to wait a little longer. The makers have postponed the trailer launch after signing a global distribution deal with Sony Pictures Entertainment.

The trailer, which was screened for select media and fans in Delhi, was expected to release on July 24l. It will now be unveiled on a later date as part of a worldwide rollout.

Makers Explain The Delay

Producer Namit Malhotra announced the development on social media, calling it a milestone for both the film and Indian cinema.

Explaining the decision, Malhotra wrote, "Today is a very special moment for our Ramayana. My dream of taking Ramayana to the world is now a reality with our partnership with Sony Pictures Entertainment. In light of the above, we will be launching our trailer now globally at a later date."

He added, "In over 100 years of Indian cinema, this will become a moment of great pride where Ramayana will be shown to the entire world like any major global Hollywood film. This is special as it opens the door for people of the world to discover the richness of our culture and our stories with renewed pride and enthusiasm."

Concluding his note, Malhotra thanked supporters of Ramayana and urged young people to help build a stronger future.

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Yash Defends Ranbir Kapoor's Casting

During the Comic-Con panel, Yash, who plays Ravana, also defended Ranbir Kapoor's casting as Lord Rama, saying, "Nobody in this world can come and say, 'I have the virtue to play Lord Rama'. The fact that he (Ranbir) said the same says it all. He is a fabulous actor. It's not easy to play Lord Rama and the way he has really worked, huge respect to him."

He further praised Ranbir's preparation, adding, "He has worked very hard on his fitness. When you see Ramayana, you will see a beautiful Rama with great intent and great sacrifice he has done."

About Ramayana

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana is a two-part adaptation of the Hindu epic starring Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, and Yash as Ravana.

The cast also includes Sunny Deol, Ravi Dubey, Rakul Preet Singh, Lara Dutta, Arun Govil, Vivek Oberoi and Kunal Kapoor.

ALSO READ: Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana Trailer Gets U Certificate From CBFC; Runtime Details Out

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