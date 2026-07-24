Jana Nayagan Earns Big At Box Office On Day 1, Vijay's Film Collects Over Rs 40 Crore - Check details

Thalapathy Vijay's Jana Nayagan has lived up to its massive pre-release buzz, delivering one of the biggest openings of the year at the box office. Riding on exceptional response in Tamil Nadu and a strong overseas performance, the action entertainer earned over Rs 40 crore net in India on its opening day.

The film collected Rs 41 crore net across 13,067 shows in India on Thursday. Its India gross stands at Rs 48.27 crore, while overseas markets contributed Rs 30 crore, taking the worldwide gross collection to Rs 78.27 crore, putting it within touching distance of the Rs 80 crore milestone in just one day.

Collections Across Languages

As expected, the Tamil version emerged as the biggest contributor, collecting Rs 36.50 crore net from 7,585 shows with 60% occupancy. The Tamil 2D version registered an impressive 68.31% overall occupancy, with morning and night shows recording 73.85% and 73.31%, respectively.

The Hindi version collected Rs 1.75 crore from 3,980 shows with 11% occupancy, improving from 8.08% in the morning to 20.33% at night.

The Telugu version earned Rs 2.75 crore across 1,502 shows with 30% occupancy, rising from 24.83% in the morning to 33.58% during the night.

Tamil Nadu Tops

The Tamil version witnessed an excellent response, led by Chennai (97%) and Coimbatore (91.8%), while Trichy, Vellore, Salem and Pondicherry registered 80-95% occupancy. Madurai also recorded a strong turnout, with occupancy crossing the 70% mark.

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Tamil Nadu emerged as the film's biggest market, contributing Rs 24.00 crore to the India gross. It was followed by Karnataka (Rs 11.25 crore), Kerala (Rs 5.52 crore), Andhra Pradesh & Telangana (Rs 4.00 crore) and the rest of India (Rs 3.50 crore).

About The Film

Directed by H. Vinoth, Jana Nayagan stars Vijay, Bobby Deol, Pooja Hegde, Mamitha Baiju, Prakash Raj, Priyamani, Gautham Vasudev Menon and Reba Monica John.

With a powerful opening driven by Tamil Nadu and encouraging overseas numbers, Jana Nayagan has begun its box office journey on a strong note.

The focus now shifts to whether the film can maintain its momentum over the weekend and cross major milestones.

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