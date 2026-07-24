Mumbai Lake Water Levels Cross 75% Capacity; IMD Predicts Heavy Rain Today

Mumbai's seven drinking water reservoirs have crossed 77% of their total capacity after another day of heavy monsoon rainfall, with three lakes now overflowing and more rain forecast over the next 48 hours.

The city's seven lakes, which supply drinking water to Mumbai, collectively held 11,23,443 million litres against 14.47 lakh million litres capacity. In the last 24 hours, there has been a 7.88% increase in the reservoir stock.

Among them, three lakes - Vihar, Tulsi, Modak Sagar - have reached their full capacity and continue to overflow. Tansa, which reached its full capacity on July 22, currently stores 98.77% capacity. Bhatsa, the city's largest source of drinking water, currently stands at 73.51% of its capacity. Middle Vaitarna is also at 75.14%. Upper Vaitarna has reached 62.97% of its storage capacity.

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The seven reservoirs - Bhatsa, Modak Sagar, Upper Vaitarna, Middle Vaitarna, Tansa, Vihar and Tulsi - are spread across Mumbai, Thane, Palghar and Nashik districts and depend largely on the southwest monsoon for replenishment.

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Despite the recent rise, the combined water stock remains below last year's level, when the reservoirs were at 87.24% capacity during the same period.

The BMC said the catchment areas received between 70 -290 mm of rainfall in the past 24 hours. With the monsoon remaining active, officials expect reservoir levels to improve further over the next 24 to 48 hours.

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Mumbai Rain Alert:

Heavy rainfall is expected to lash Palghar, Thane and Mumbai during the next 24 hours. The India Meteorological Department has issued orange alerts for Palghar and Thane and yellow alerts for Mumbai for July 24. They will continue receiving heavy rainfall at isolated places on July 25. Subsequently, moderate rain is expected in these districts till July 27.

The weather agency has issued a yellow alert for Nashik for Friday, warning of “thunderstorms accompanied with lightning, light to moderate rainfall and gusty winds (40-50kmph) at isolated places.” Light to moderate rain is expected in the subsequent three days.

High Tide Alert

Mumbai is expected to witness two high tides on Thursday. The BMC has issued a high tide alert of 3.35 metres at 9:00 am, followed by a low tide of 2.57 metres at 3:00 pm. Another high tide of 2.94 metres is expected at 7:53 pm. The next low tide is scheduled for July 25 at 2:26 am, measuring 1.48 metres.

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