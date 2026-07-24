Mumbai Rains Live Updates: Heavy To Very Heavy Rainfall Expected In Palghar, Thane; Mumbai On Yellow Alert

The India Meteorological Department has downgraded the weather warning for Maharashtra's Palghar district from a red alert on Thursday to an orange alert for Friday, even as heavy to very heavy rainfall and strong winds remain likely across parts of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region.

The IMD has retained an orange alert for neighbouring Thane district, while Mumbai has been placed under a yellow alert. The warnings issued by the Regional Meteorological Centre are valid from 8.30 am on Friday to 8.30 am on Saturday. Mumbai is under a yellow alert, with heavy rainfall likely at a few places. Strong winds reaching 50-60 kmph and gusting up to 70 kmph may occur occasionally, according to the IMD forecast.

Heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely at a few places in Palghar, accompanied by occasional strong winds reaching speeds of 50-60 kmph and gusting up to 70 kmph, the IMD said.

Palghar bore the maximum brunt of the overnight downpour. One person was killed and 891 people, comprising 218 families, were rescued from flood-affected areas. Around two lakh residents were left without electricity after floodwaters damaged power infrastructure and submerged several electrical installations.

Private weather forecaster AccuWeather has also listed yellow watches for heavy rainfall in Mumbai. It has forecast cloudy and breezy conditions with a couple of thunderstorms, particularly during the early part of the day. The maximum temperature is expected to be around 31 degrees Celsius.

Cloudy weather and a few early thunderstorms are expected during the night, with the minimum temperature likely to settle near 27 degrees Celsius.

The IMD has warned that intense rainfall may cause localised flooding, waterlogging, disruption of road and rail services, damage to weak structures and the uprooting of vulnerable trees. Residents have been advised to avoid submerged roads, overflowing water bodies and unnecessary travel, and to follow advisories issued by local authorities.