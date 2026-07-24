Sachin Tendulkar Recalls Father's 'Failure Over Cheating' Lesson As Students Protest

Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar has spoken about the ongoing student protests over the alleged NEET-UG 2026 paper leak, saying they deserve a system where hard work is recognised and honesty comes first.

In a post on X, Tendulkar said the values he learned from his late father continue to guide him.

Tendulkar Backs The Youth

Remembering his father, who was a professor and mentor to many students, he wrote:

"My father was a professor. He was a mentor and guide to many young students. One lesson that he instilled early on was, 'Failure is okay, cheating is not. Never take shortcuts.'"

He added that society should focus on effort rather than just results. "As adults in society, we have the responsibility of shaping culture. A society which prioritises outcomes over effort will seek shortcuts over meritocracy."

Tendulkar said he understands why many students are upset. "Today, when students feel disappointed that their hard work hasn't been rewarded, it is understandable. Collectively, we should all work together towards ensuring they don't feel this way again."

He also said India's youth are full of dreams and energy, and everyone has a role in supporting them.

"Young India is full of dreams and energy. They are the fuel to our success. As a society, all of us, including parents, teachers, friends, relatives, schools and administrators, have a massive responsibility and different roles to play in ensuring our youth remain encouraged and energised."

ALSO READ: CJP Protest: From Salman Khan To Shabana Azmi, Full List Of Actors And Celebrities Supporting Students

Ending his message, Tendulkar said the country should build a culture where merit and honesty always win.

"We must create a culture where hard work is rewarded, honesty is encouraged, and merit wins. I am certain we will all find solutions that strengthen our children's future and safeguard their aspirations. Jai Hind!"

Student Protests Continue

Tendulkar's post comes as students continue protesting at Delhi's Jantar Mantar over the alleged NEET-UG 2026 paper leak, demanding education reforms and the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

Protesters have also alleged police used barricades, lathi charges and tear gas to stop marchers heading towards Parliament.

On Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced fast-track courts for exam paper leak cases.

ALSO READ: Jana Nayagan Honors Thalapathy Vijay's Legacy With Emotional End-Credit Tribute

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.