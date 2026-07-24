Umbergaon In Gujarat Records India's Third-Highest 24-Hour Rainfall At 1,064 mm

Umbergaon in Gujarat's Valsad district recorded 1,064 mm of rain in just 24 hours ending 8:30 a.m. on July 23, making it India's third-highest 24-hour rainfall on record, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The rainfall, which exceeds 100 cm, is among the highest 24-hour totals recorded in the country.

“Exceptionally heavy rainfall event over Valsad District, Gujarat, with 24-hour cumulative rainfall exceeding 100 cm on July 23, 2026. Valsad district and adjoining areas recorded exceptionally heavy rainfall, with the Umergam recording a 24-hour cumulative rainfall of 1,064 mm at 08:30 hours IST…,” the IMD said.

The rainfall exceeded one metre in just 24 hours, triggering widespread flooding across Valsad district, disrupting transport and prompting rescue operations in several areas.

Valsad Rainfall Highlights

Umbergaon: 1,064 mm

Kaprada: 794 mm

Vapi: 550.4 mm

Dharampur: 562 mm

Pardi: 514 mm

Nanipalson: 460 mm

Highest 24 Hours Rainfall Records in India

According to available records, the highest 24-hour rainfall in India was recorded at Sohra (Cherrapunji), Meghalaya, which received 1,563.3 mm of rain on June 16, 1995. The second-highest was recorded at Aminidivi, Lakshadweep, (1,168.5 mm) on May 6, 2004.

The unusual rainfall event in Umbergaon has placed it third on India's all-time list of highest 24-hour rainfall records. As per the IMD, Valsad district recorded exceptionally heavy rainfall consecutively for the past 2 days, with realised rainfall of 417 mm over Kaprada weather station on July 22.

During the period when Umbergaon received unprecedented over 100 cm rain, other stations of the district also witnessed extremely heavy rainfall. Over 24 hours ending 8:30 a.m. on July 23, Kaprada received 794 mm rainfall, the data showed. Similarly, Dharampur town of the district received an intense 562 mm rainfall and Nanipalson town received 460 mm rain. During the same period, Pardi town received 514 mm rain, while Valsad weather station itself received 392 mm rain. Its Vapi weather station logged 550.4 mm rainfall, the data showed.

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What Triggered Extreme Rain Over Valsad?

The IMD said the exceptionally heavy rainfall over south Gujarat was triggered by the combined influence of three weather systems. A large-scale upper-air cyclonic circulation over central Madhya Pradesh on July 22 gradually shifted westwards to southeast Rajasthan and adjoining southwest Madhya Pradesh by the morning of July 23. At the same time, the monsoon trough remained south of its normal position and extended into the middle tropospheric levels, creating favourable conditions for intense moisture convergence. Additionally, a western disturbance over Jammu and adjoining areas interacted with the monsoon circulation. This resulted in the extraordinary rainfall over Valsad district.

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In view of the situation, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Thursday reviewed the heavy rain and flood situation in the affected districts. He also spoke with the collectors of Surat, Valsad, Navsari and Tapi to assess flooding, rescue and evacuation efforts. The state has directed the deployment of additional disaster management teams for relief and rehabilitation operations.

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