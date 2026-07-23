Gujarat Mail, Tejas Express Among Five Trains Cancelled On Mumbai-Ahmedabad Route On Friday

Heavy monsoon rains continued to disrupt rail traffic on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad corridor, with Western Railway cancelling five major trains scheduled to operate on Friday as waterlogging and flooding affected track infrastructure.

According to the latest railway update, the cancelled services include the 12901 Dadar-Ahmedabad Gujarat Mail, 12933/12934 Ahmedabad-Mumbai Central Karnavati Express, 12931/12932 Ahmedabad-Mumbai Central Double Decker Express, 22961/22962 Ahmedabad-Mumbai Central Vande Bharat Express, and 82901/82902 Ahmedabad-Mumbai Central Tejas Express.

ALSO READ | Mumbai Rains: School Holiday In MMR, Thane, Palghar On Friday After IMD 'Orange' Alert?

The cancellations follow widespread disruption on Thursday after rising water levels and waterlogging on the Umargam-Gholvad section, along with flooding between Vasai Road and Virar, forced authorities to suspend train movement on parts of the Western Railway network.

On Thursday, several prominent trains, including the Mumbai Central-Gandhinagar Capital Vande Bharat Express and the Mumbai Central-Ahmedabad Shatabdi Express, were also cancelled, while a number of long-distance, suburban and passenger services were diverted, short-terminated or rescheduled.

Western Railway has been working to restore normal operations, but continued rainfall has affected infrastructure across the busy Mumbai-Surat-Ahmedabad route.

Railway officials have advised passengers to verify the latest status of their trains before travelling, as operational changes may continue depending on weather conditions and track restoration work.

ALSO READ | Mumbai Rains: Water Level In Seven Mumbai Lakes Nears 70%; IMD Issues Orange Alert

Passengers can check real-time train movement through the National Train Enquiry System (NTES), official railway enquiry platforms or the Rail Madad helpline before heading to the station. Authorities said further updates will be issued

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.