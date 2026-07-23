Mumbai Rains: Water Level In Seven Mumbai Lakes Nears 70%; IMD Issues Orange Alert

Mumbai's drinking water stock surged close to 70% after heavy monsoon showers over the past 24 hours, with four of the city's seven reservoirs now overflowing, according to BMC data.

According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the lakes together held 10,09,432 million litres of water on Wednesday, which is around 69.74% of their total storage capacity of 14.47 lakh million litres.

Although storage has climbed to nearly 70%, reservoir levels remain below last year's 86.88% for the same period. Continued monsoon rainfall over the next few days will be important for ensuring sufficient water supply through the coming months.

Key Highlights

Water stock rises to 69.74%

Storage jumps 7.84% in 24 hours

Four reservoirs overflow

Yellow alert for Mumbai

Orange alert for Palghar

High tide at 6:22 pm

Here's the latest status of all seven reservoirs supplying drinking water to Mumbai:

The seven reservoirs, Bhatsa, Modak Sagar, Upper Vaitarna, Middle Vaitarna, Tansa, Vihar and Tulsi, are spread across Mumbai, Thane, Palghar and Nashik districts. These lakes depend heavily on the monsoon for their replenishment.

Lake Status Tulsi Overflowing Vihar Overflowing Modak Sagar Overflowing Tansa Overflowing Bhatsa 65% Upper Vaitarna 49% Middle Vaitarna 65%

Bhatsa, which supplies the largest share of Mumbai's drinking water, is currently at 65% capacity.

During the same period last year, the reservoirs were collectively at 86.88% capacity, higher than current levels. The data showed that all lakes had received between 100 to 230 mm rainfall in the past 24 hours. With more rainfall forecast across the catchment areas, reservoir levels are expected to rise further over the next 24–48 hours.

Mumbai Weather Alert:

Nowcast Warning: IMD issues an Orange Alert for Mumbai and Thane and a Red Alert for Palghar, warning of heavy to extremely heavy rainfall, thunderstorms and gusty winds over the next few hours.

The IMD has downgraded Mumbai's rain warning to Yellow after intense rainfall over the past few days. The agency has issued a yellow alert for Mumbai for today, following which moderate rain is likely in the city.

“Generally cloudy sky with moderate to heavy rainfall at a few places in the city and suburbs. Possibility of occasional gusty winds reaching 50-60 Kmph very likely” over the next 48 hours in Mumbai, the IMD warned.

It has also issued an orange alert for Palghar and yellow for Thane for today. Both districts will continue receiving heavy rainfall till July 24. Subsequently, light to moderate rain is expected till July 26.

In Nashik, thunderstorms, accompanied by light to moderate rainfall is very likely today, followed by light rain till July 26.

High Tide Alert:

Mumbai will witness a 3-metre high tide at 6:22 pm today, prompting the BMC to advise residents to avoid beaches and low-lying coastal areas.

As per the civic body, a high tide is expected 6:22 p.m. today, measuring around 3 metres. A low tide is likely at 1:32 p.m. at 2.64 metres.

Another low tide is likely at 1:21 a.m., measuring around 1.58 metres.

ALSO READ: School Holiday Today: Are Schools Closed In Mumbai, Palghar Thane As IMD Warns Of Heavy Rains?

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