NDTV Profit Business Leadership Awards 2026: Five Nominees For 'Philanthropist Of The Year' Award

The much-anticipated NDTV Profit Business Leadership Awards 2026 is coming soon! India Inc leaders will gather on Sunday, July 26 at Mumbai's Taj Mahal Palace hotel for the event.

This event also honours an individual or family whose philanthropic contribution has delivered measurable, transformative impact across education, healthcare, climate action, civil society and public welfare, demonstrating leadership beyond profit.

NDTV Profit Business Leadership Awards are judged by an independent jury chaired by Sunil Bharti Mittal, Founder & Chairman of Bharti Enterprises. The jury meet was held on May 18, 2026. The awards will recognise exceptional leadership and business innovation through a structured evaluation framework that combines quantitative financial screening with qualitative assessment.

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The list of nominees in the 'Philanthropist Of The Year' category are as follows:

Philanthropist Of The Year Award: Nominees

1.Shiv Nadar: Donated Rs 2,708 crore; topped the Hurun list for the 4th time in five years.

2.Azim Premji: Donated Rs 147 crore through Azim Premji Foundation in FY 25.

3.Nandan Nilekani & Rohini Nilekani: Jointly contributed over Rs 500 crore toward climate, education and civil society.

4.Nithin & Nikhil Kamath: Frequently recognised as the Youngest Philanthropists for their 147 crore contribution through Rainmatter Foundation.

5.Susmita Bagchi: She gave away Rs 90 crore for healthcare in Odisha.

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