Pune Dam Water Levels: Khadakwasla Reaches 94% Capacity; Mulshi Begins Water Release

Relentless monsoon rain has pushed Pune's key reservoirs close to full capacity, with Khadakwasla Dam reaching 94% storage and authorities increasing water releases while issuing a public advisory for residents along the Mutha river.

According to the data as of 5 p.m. on July 23, released by the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), the Khadakwasla Dam reached 94.08% of its total capacity, while Pavana Dam was closely behind at 93.1%.

At the same time, controlled water release operations commenced at Mulshi Dam, which is currently sitting at 84.09% capacity with a discharge rate of 8,900 cusecs.

Among the other main reservoirs in the catchment network, Panshet Dam is 78.22% full, Varasgaon Dam is 73.06% full, and Temghar Dam is 57.93 % full.

Khadakwasla Dam Water Release Increases To 9,405 Cusecs

The PMC has issued an urgent public advisory following a rapid increase in water levels at the Khadakwasla Dam, caused by heavy downpours across its catchment areas.

Discharge from the dam's spillway into the Mutha riverbed is being stepped up by 3,825 cusecs, bringing the total discharge to 9,405 cusecs, effective from July 23 at 9:30 p.m.

“Please note that depending on the rainfall intensity and incoming water flow, the discharge rate may be further increased or decreased. Everyone is requested to not enter the riverbed. If there are any livestock, materials, or equipment in the riverbed, they should be moved to a safe location immediately,” it said in an advisory.

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Pune Weather Forecast

Residents in Pune city can expect relatively subdued, comfortable weather conditions over the coming days. As per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), moderate showers will persist over the weekend, transitioning into light rainfall by Sunday, July 26 and Monday, July 27.

In stark contrast, the Ghats of Pune remain under intense monsoon activity. The weather office has issued a red alert for July 24, forecasting heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places, with isolated areas likely to experience extremely heavy downpours. These intense spells will be accompanied by strong, squally winds reaching speeds of 50 to 60 kmph, with gusts up to 70 kmph.

Although the intensity in the ghat areas will moderate slightly after July 24, wet conditions will continue to pose challenges. Heavy to very heavy rainfall remains very likely at isolated places on Saturday, July 25, followed by heavy rainfall at isolated locations through Sunday, July 26 and Monday, July 27.

Latest Pune Dam Water Levels

Dam Storage Khadakwasla 94.08% Pavana 93.10% Mulshi 84.09% Panshet 78.22% Varasgaon 73.06% Temghar 57.93%

Residents are strongly urged not to spread or rely on unverified information. Official updates will be provided periodically by the municipal administration.

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