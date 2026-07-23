Get App
Download App Scanner
Scan to Download
Advertisement

Jana Nayagan X Review: Fans Hail Vijay's Final Film As 'Mass Blockbuster'; Praise Action, Mass Moments

Many users praised H. Vinoth's storytelling, saying he gave Jana Nayagan a fresh treatment while making the narrative perfectly suited to Vijay's larger-than-life screen image.

Read Time: 2 mins
Add NDTV Profit As Google Preferred Source
Share
Jana Nayagan X Review: Fans Hail Vijay's Final Film As 'Mass Blockbuster'; Praise Action, Mass Moments
Jana Nayagan marks the final film of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay.
Vijay/X

Jana Nayagan, starring Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay, has finally arrived in theatres after months of anticipation. Touted as Vijay's final film before his full-time political journey, the H. Vinoth directorial opened to packed houses, with social media quickly filling up with first reactions.

Netizens Call It A 'Mass Blockbuster'

Early reactions to Jana Nayagan on X (formerly Twitter) were largely positive, with several fans calling it a "pakka commercial entertainer" and praising Vijay's screen presence. Many also credited director H. Vinoth for giving the familiar storyline a fresh treatment.

Moviegoers said Jana Nayagan delivered a memorable first-day-first-show experience, highlighting Vijay's commanding screen presence, whistle-worthy moments, Bobby Deol's strong act and Anirudh's powerful score

Not all reactions were positive. Some viewers found the latter half less engaging, pointing to slower pacing, a weaker villain and underwhelming technical execution.

ALSO READ: Jana Nayagan Release: Vijay's Fans Dance, Celebrate As Tamil Nadu CM's Film Hits Theatres, Call It A Festival Day

Jana Nayagan Verdict So Far

The first-day reactions suggest Jana Nayagan offers a mix of nostalgia, action, politics and fan-service as Vijay bids farewell to cinema. Though some viewers pointed out similarities with Bhagavanth Kesari and criticised portions of the second half, many felt the film ultimately creates its own identity through H. Vinoth's treatment, memorable mass moments and an emotional ending.

While the early response on X has been overwhelmingly enthusiastic, the film's long-term success will now depend on how it performs at the box office in the coming days.

ALSO READ: Jana Nayagan Advance Booking: Thalapathy Vijay's Film Surpasses Rs 21 Crore With Block Seats

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.

Newsletters

Update Email
to get newsletters straight to your inbox
⚠️ Add your Email ID to receive Newsletters
Note: You will be signed up automatically after adding email
Newsletter Preview

Videos

Watch
LIVE

News for You

BMC Canteen At Headquarters In Mumbai Sealed After FDA's Crackdown; Contractor Fined Rs 50,000

BMC Canteen At Headquarters In Mumbai Sealed After FDA's Crackdown; Contractor Fined Rs 50,000

Live TV
Apps
Social
Hello Reader
Sign In / Register
Set as Trusted Source
on Google Search
Add NDTV Profit As Google Preferred Source
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com