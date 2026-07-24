'We Have Your Mother': Chilling Details Emerge In Nancy Guthrie Ransom Note Months After Abduction

New details have come out about the first ransom note sent in the Nancy Guthrie kidnapping case. Guthrie, an 84-year-old woman from Tucson, Arizona, went missing from her home nearly six months ago.

A former Arizona TV reporter named Briana Whitney read parts of the note out loud on a popular true-crime podcast called "Crime Junkie," Fox News reported.

The podcast's team said they would not share the actual written note, and it has not been officially confirmed as real. This was the first time the note's contents were shared with the public.

Meanwhile, Reuters reported that FBI officials do not believe any of the ransom notes in this case are genuine.

What The Note Said

The note was addressed to Guthrie's daughter, Savannah, and began with the words, "We have your mother Nancy," according to Fox News.

It claimed Nancy was "safe but scared" and would be held for up to seven days. Marca reported that the kidnappers initially demanded $4 million in Bitcoin, warning the amount would rise to $6 million if payment was delayed. They also claimed Nancy would be released in Tucson within 12 hours of receiving the money.

ALSO READ: Bitcoin Activity Seen In Nancy Guthrie's Ransom Account: What We Know So Far

The note warned that if the payment was not made by Monday, "she will be killed," adding, "Your mother's life is in your hands." It also said there would be no negotiations and claimed the police would not be able to help.

Details That Raised Questions

The note mentioned the location of Guthrie's Apple Watch and a smashed floodlight in her backyard, Fox News reported, details that only investigators or the actual kidnapper might have known.

This made people wonder if the note was real, but investigators still haven't explained why the notes ultimately failed to check out.

A second note surfaced later claiming Guthrie had already died. Marca reported it said the kidnappers had underestimated her medical condition — a likely reference to her heart condition and pacemaker.

ALSO READ: US Journalist Savannah Guthrie Issues Emotional Plea As Family Offers $1 Million Reward For Missing Mother

What Happened to Nancy Guthrie

Guthrie went missing from her Tucson home in the early hours of February 1, according to the Pima County Sheriff's Department and the FBI. She was reported missing after failing to show up for church the next morning.

The FBI later released doorbell camera footage showing a masked person, believed to be armed, tampering with a camera outside her home. Fox News described the suspect as about 5'9 to 5'10 inches tall, of average build, and carrying a black backpack. No arrests have been made.

Guthrie's daughter, Savannah, an anchor on NBC's "Today" show, has continued appealing for information, saying the disappearance is not just a news story but something her family lives with every day.

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