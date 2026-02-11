Bitcoin Activity Seen In Nancy Guthrie's Ransom Account: What We Know So Far

Activity, worth approximately $152, was exhibited in the Bitcoin account linked to Savannah Guthrie's mother, Nancy's ransom on Tuesday. The bitcoin (.0022) was deposited in the account's publicly accessible logs, the New York Post has reported.

The 84-year-old Nancy, mother of the renowned broadcaster Savannah and two other children, has been abducted by unidentified perpetrators, putting her wealth and property in the spotlight, in the absence of a clear motive behind the abduction.

Police had arrested a suspected individual for questioning, but he was later released. Nancy has been missing since Feb. 1. Following her abduction, there has been a $6 million bitcoin ransom note sent to multiple media organisations, including TMZ and KOLD.

The ransom was increased from an initial $4 million to $6 million.

As it remains unclear who was behind the recent activity in the ransom account, speculations mount that anyone who had access to the $6 million bitcoin ransom note could have designated funds to the account.

When Did The Activity Take Place?

TMZ founder, Harvey Levin, has said that the mysterious deposit occurred at around 7 p.m ET on Tuesday, Fox News has reported. Levin has said that his news outlet has been keeping an eye on the account after receiving the ransom note, allegedly sent by Nancy's abductors.

“I am not at liberty to talk about amounts right now. I have to be careful with my words, and there are reasons,” Levin stated, adding that the reasons obviously have to do with sourcing.

He called the case a complicated one and pledged to stick by the word, “we have given on something.” He called the ransom note “extremely well crafted”, making one believe that the sender was a “really intelligent person”.

