Xiaomi 17 Ultra, Xiaomi 17 Prices, RAM, Storage, Colours Leaked — Check Expected Specs, Launch Timeline

Xiaomi's flagship Xiaomi 17 and Xiaomi 17 Ultra, already launched in China late last year, are poised for a global rollout soon. While no official launch date has been announced by Xiaomi, a fresh leak has spilled the beans about their expected European pricing, storage configurations, colour options, and other specs.

Xiaomi 17 Ultra, Xiaomi 17 Prices, RAM, Storage, Colours Leaked

According to a 91Mobiles report citing reliable sources and alleged retailer listings, the standard Xiaomi 17 is set to start at around EUR 999 (approximately Rs 91,000) for the 12GB RAM and 512GB storage variant. The premium Xiaomi 17 Ultra is expected to retail for about EUR 1,499 (around Rs 1,36,500) for its 16GB RAM + 512GB configuration.

These figures align closely with the Xiaomi 15 series pricing in Europe. The Xiaomi 15 started at EUR 999 (for 12GB + 256GB) and the Xiaomi 15 Ultra at EUR 1,499 (16GB + 512GB), indicating Xiaomi aims to keep the prices steady amid rising RAM and component costs.

Colour options for international markets reportedly include black and green for the Xiaomi 17, while the Ultra gets blue and white as well.

Xiaomi 17 Ultra, Xiaomi 17 Specs And Features

Both the Xiaomi 17 Ultra and Xiaomi 17 feature the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset, Leica-tuned triple rear cameras, a 50MP front camera, and run Android 16-based HyperOS 3. The Xiaomi 17 sports a compact 6.3-inch 1.5K OLED display with up to 120Hz refresh rate and a large 7,000mAh battery supporting 100W wired and 50W wireless charging.

The Ultra variant upgrades to a 6.9-inch 1.5K LTPO Amoled screen, a 6,800mAh battery, and 90W wired plus 50W wireless charging.

Xiaomi 17 Ultra, Xiaomi 17 Launch Timeline (Expected)

The timeline for the global launch of the Xiaomi 17 Ultra and Xiaomi 17 remains unconfirmed by Xiaomi, but leaks point to an announcement in late February or early March, before the beginning of the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona. Europe could lead the rollout, with India following shortly after.

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.