India AI Impact Summit 2026: Nvidia's Jensen Huang To Google's Sundar Pichai; Check Full List Of Attendees

The India AI Impact Summit 2026 is set to bring together some of the most influential CEOs of global tech companies, innovators and experts next week for high-level discussions on artificial intelligence (AI). New Delhi is gearing up to host the India AI Impact Summit 2026 between Feb. 16 and 20.

With more than 35,000 registrations logged ahead of its opening, the Summit has generated significant interest among global tech leaders.

As per a Press Information Bureau (PIB) release, representatives from governments, industry, research institutions, civil society and global organisations are poised to take part in the landmark event.

Delegations from more than 100 countries are expected, including between 15 and 20 heads of government, more than 50 ministers and over 40 CEOs from leading Indian and global firms. In addition, around 500 prominent personalities from the international AI community, from researchers to chief technology officers, are expected to attend the event, set to be held at Bharat Mandapam.

Who Is Attending India AI Impact Summit?

Here is a list of key figures attending the India AI Impact Summit:

Sundar Pichai, CEO, Google and Alphabet

Sir Demis Hassabis, Co-founder and CEO, Google DeepMind

Shantanu Narayen, Chair and CEO, Adobe

Dario Amodei, CEO, Anthropic

Arthur Mensch, Co-Founder and CEO, Mistral AI

Arundhati Bhattacharya, Chairperson and CEO, Salesforce India

Bill Gates, Chair, Gates Foundation

Børge Brende, President and CEO, World Economic Forum

Sam Altman, CEO, OpenAI

Jensen Huang, Founder and CEO, NVIDIA

Yann LeCun, Professor, NYU and Executive Chairman, AMI Labs

Cristiano Amon, CEO, Qualcomm

David Zapolsky, Chief Global Affairs and Legal Officer, Amazon

Nikesh Arora, Chairman and CEO, Palo Alto Networks

Jeet Adani, Director, Adani Airport Holdings and Adani Digital Labs

Mukesh D Ambani, Chairman and MD, Reliance Industries Limited

Natarajan Chandrasekaran, Chairman, Tata Sons

K Krithivasan, CEO and Managing Director, Tata Consultancy Services

Aarthi Subramanian, Chief Operating Officer (COO) and Executive Director, Tata Consultancy Services

C Vijayakumar, CEO and Managing Director, HCLTech

Roshni Nadar Malhotra, Chairperson, HCLTech

Salil Parekh, CEO and MD, Infosys

Nandan Nilekani, Co-Founder and Chairman, Infosys

Sunil Bharti Mittal, Founder and Chairman, Bharti Enterprises

Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, Chairperson, Biocon Group

Tony Blair, Executive Chairman, Tony Blair Institute for Global Change

Brad Smith, President and Vice Chair, Microsoft

Matthew Prince, CEO, Cloudflare

The India–AI Impact Summit will revolve around three core themes, described as "Sutras": People, Planet and Progress. These pillars are intended to frame how artificial intelligence can be deployed through international cooperation for the wider public good. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to inaugurate the summit and convene a roundtable with leading CEOs, underscoring India's initiatives in the field of artificial intelligence.

