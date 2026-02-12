India AI Impact Summit 2026: Nvidia's Jensen Huang To Google's Sundar Pichai; Check Full List Of Attendees

The India AI Impact Summit 2026 is set to bring together some of the most influential CEOs of global tech companies, innovators and experts next week for high-level discussions on artificial intelligence (AI). New Delhi is gearing up to host the India AI Impact Summit 2026 between Feb. 16 and 20.
With more than 35,000 registrations logged ahead of its opening, the Summit has generated significant interest among global tech leaders.
As per a Press Information Bureau (PIB) release, representatives from governments, industry, research institutions, civil society and global organisations are poised to take part in the landmark event.
Delegations from more than 100 countries are expected, including between 15 and 20 heads of government, more than 50 ministers and over 40 CEOs from leading Indian and global firms. In addition, around 500 prominent personalities from the international AI community, from researchers to chief technology officers, are expected to attend the event, set to be held at Bharat Mandapam.
Who Is Attending India AI Impact Summit?
Here is a list of key figures attending the India AI Impact Summit:
- Sundar Pichai, CEO, Google and Alphabet
- Sir Demis Hassabis, Co-founder and CEO, Google DeepMind
- Shantanu Narayen, Chair and CEO, Adobe
- Dario Amodei, CEO, Anthropic
- Arthur Mensch, Co-Founder and CEO, Mistral AI
- Arundhati Bhattacharya, Chairperson and CEO, Salesforce India
- Bill Gates, Chair, Gates Foundation
- Børge Brende, President and CEO, World Economic Forum
- Sam Altman, CEO, OpenAI
- Jensen Huang, Founder and CEO, NVIDIA
- Yann LeCun, Professor, NYU and Executive Chairman, AMI Labs
- Cristiano Amon, CEO, Qualcomm
- David Zapolsky, Chief Global Affairs and Legal Officer, Amazon
- Nikesh Arora, Chairman and CEO, Palo Alto Networks
- Jeet Adani, Director, Adani Airport Holdings and Adani Digital Labs
- Mukesh D Ambani, Chairman and MD, Reliance Industries Limited
- Natarajan Chandrasekaran, Chairman, Tata Sons
- K Krithivasan, CEO and Managing Director, Tata Consultancy Services
- Aarthi Subramanian, Chief Operating Officer (COO) and Executive Director, Tata Consultancy Services
- C Vijayakumar, CEO and Managing Director, HCLTech
- Roshni Nadar Malhotra, Chairperson, HCLTech
- Salil Parekh, CEO and MD, Infosys
- Nandan Nilekani, Co-Founder and Chairman, Infosys
- Sunil Bharti Mittal, Founder and Chairman, Bharti Enterprises
- Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, Chairperson, Biocon Group
- Tony Blair, Executive Chairman, Tony Blair Institute for Global Change
- Brad Smith, President and Vice Chair, Microsoft
- Matthew Prince, CEO, Cloudflare
The India–AI Impact Summit will revolve around three core themes, described as "Sutras": People, Planet and Progress. These pillars are intended to frame how artificial intelligence can be deployed through international cooperation for the wider public good. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to inaugurate the summit and convene a roundtable with leading CEOs, underscoring India's initiatives in the field of artificial intelligence.
Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.