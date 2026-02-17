First Star Wars Movie Since 2019: Disney Announces Trailer For Mandalorian And Grogu — Check Release Date

More than six years after the theatrical release of the last Star Wars movie, Disney has launched the trailer of the next Star Wars movie, The Mandalorian and Grogu.

Starring the evergreen Pedro Pascal, The Mandalorian and Grogu is set to become the first Star Wars movie since The Rise of Skywalker, which hit the screens back in December 2019, though much to the disappointment of fans.

However, under the leaderhship Dave Filoni, Disney is hopeful of making Star Wars movies great again, starting with The Mandalorian and Grogu, which will hit the screen on May 22, 2026.

The move will essentially serve as the de facto season four of the highly acclaimed The Mandalorian show and will continue to tell the story of Mandalorian Djin Djarin and the young force-sensitive Grogu, who is belovedly known as 'Baby Yoda'.

The plot will also follow the sequence of the TV show Ahsoka, which showed the real-life depictions of the Star Wars: Rebels crew, including Ezra Bridger, Zeb Orrelios, Hera Syndulla and Sabine Wren.

However, the major focus will be on the journey of Mandalorian and Grogu, with many expecting this movie to conclude the story of Djarin, portrayed by Pedro Pascal. The movie trailer hinted as much, with Djarin stating, "The kid will live for centuries. I won't always be around to protect him," about Grogu.

Apart from the Narcos actor, the movie also stars Sigourney Weaver and Jeremy Allen White, who voices a Hutt. Other characters, such as Zeb and ice-cold assassin Cad Bane, also feature in the trailer.

Although Star Wars movies have become a thing of the past following the poor reviews of the sequel trilogy, Disney raised many eyebrows with the success of Andor, which was nominated for multiple Emmys and Golden Globe awards.

