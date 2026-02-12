Q3 Results Live Updates: Check Earnings For HUL; HAL, Coal India And ONGC In Focus

It's a packed day on Dalal Street as more than 560 companies line up to report their October–December FY26 numbers on Feb. 12. Heavyweights such as Coal India, ONGC, Hindalco Industries, Hindustan Aeronautics and IRCTC are on the radar.

Hindustan Unilever has already announced its results, reporting a slight beat on profit while revenues were largely in line.

Investors will also track management commentary through scheduled conference calls and watch for interim dividend announcements that could shape sentiment for the rest of the quarter. Stay tuned for live updates, key takeaways and market reaction throughout the day.