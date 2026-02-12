Get App
LIVE UPDATES

Q3 Results Live Updates: Check Earnings For HUL; HAL, Coal India And ONGC In Focus

Hindustan Unilever has already announced its results, reporting a slight beat on profit while revenues were largely in line.

13 minutes ago

It's a packed day on Dalal Street as more than 560 companies line up to report their October–December FY26 numbers on Feb. 12. Heavyweights such as Coal India, ONGC, Hindalco Industries, Hindustan Aeronautics and IRCTC are on the radar.

Investors will also track management commentary through scheduled conference calls and watch for interim dividend announcements that could shape sentiment for the rest of the quarter. Stay tuned for live updates, key takeaways and market reaction throughout the day.

Feb 12, 2026 11:02 (IST)
Q3 Results Live Updates: HUL Share Price

Shares of HUL have fallen after the FMCG giant reported its third-quarter earnings.

 

Feb 12, 2026 10:50 (IST)
Q3 Results Live Updates: HUL Q3 Presentation

HUL Q3 Presentation Highlights

  • Expect FY27 to be better than FY26, led out of portfolio and channel transformation
  • Committed to continue investing in the business for sustained growth
  • Consolidated EBITDA margin to be around the current guided range
  • Driving competitive, volume -led revenue growth anchored to our four key priorities

Feb 12, 2026 10:39 (IST)
Q3 Results Live Updates: More From HUL Q3

HUL Q3 Highlights

  • Invests Rs. 824 crore to acquire the remaining 49% stake in Zywie Ventures (OZiva)  
  • Divests 19.8% holding in Nutritionalab for Rs 307 crore

Feb 12, 2026 10:28 (IST)
Q3 Results Live Updates: HUL Profit Falls 30%

HUL Q3 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)

  • Revenue up 5.7% at Rs 16,441 crore versus Rs 15,556 crore 
  • EBITDA up 2.7% at Rs 3,788 crore versus Rs 3,689 crore 
  • EBITDA margin at 23% versus 23.7%.
  • Net profit down 30% at Rs 2,118 crore versus Rs 3,027 crore 
  • Profit from discontinued operations at Rs 4,485 crore.

Feb 12, 2026 10:28 (IST)
Q3 Results Live Updates: HUL Revenue Largely In Line

HUL Q3 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)

  • Revenue at Rs 16,441 crore versus estimate of Rs 16,156 crore.
  • EBITDA at Rs 3,788 crore versus estimate of Rs 3,770 crore.
  • EBITDA margin at 23% versus estimate of 23.3%.
  • Net profit at Rs 2,118 crore versus estimate of Rs 2,615 crore.

Feb 12, 2026 10:25 (IST)
Q3 Results Live Updates: Hello & Welcome

Hello and welcome! I am Anas and I will be taking you through the day's earnings action. It promises to be a busy day, with around 560 companies expected to report their Q3 numbers.

Hindustan Unilever has already kickstarted the day and the numbers are coming your way shortly. 

