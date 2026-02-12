HAL Q3 Results: Shares Rebound On 30% Jump In Net Profit

Shares of Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) are in focus, as the company reported a strong set of numbers for the quarter ended December. The stock has rebounded from the day's lows, and is now trading half a percent in the green.

Revenue rose 10.7% to Rs 7,698.8 crore, compared with Rs 6,957.3 crore in the same quarter last year, reflecting continued momentum in defence manufacturing and services.

EBITDA increased 11% to Rs 1,871 crore, while margins held steady at 24.3%, broadly in line with last year's 24.2% performance. The bottom line saw the biggest jump: net profit climbed 29.7% to Rs 1,866.6 crore, driven by operational efficiencies and a favourable mix of high‑value orders.

HAL Q3 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)

Revenue up 10.7% at Rs 7,699 crore vs Rs 6,957 crore

EBITDA up 11.2% at Rs 1,871 crore vs Rs 1,683 crore

EBITDA margin at 24.3% vs 24.2%

Net profit up 29.6% at Rs 1,867 crore vs Rs 1,440 crore

HAL issued a clarification last Thursday stating that five Tejas Mk‑1A fighter aircraft are fully prepared for handover to the Indian Air Force, with nine additional jets already built and flight‑tested.

The company's statement came in response to a media report suggesting that deliveries could miss yet another deadline and may slip beyond May, raising fresh concerns about the programme's schedule. HAL countered the speculation by reaffirming that the aircraft meet contracted capabilities and will be delivered once the remaining engines from GE arrive.

This is a developing story.

