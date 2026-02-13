Buy, Sell Or Hold: L&T, TCS, Emcure Pharmaceuticals, Tata Motors — Ask Profit

Should you hold shares of Larsen and Toubro Ltd.? Should you add shares of Emcure Pharmaceuticals at the current market price? Have you lost the chance to buy shares of Tata Motors CV at an attractive price? Is it the right time to exit Siemens Energy India Ltd.?

Ruchit Jain, VP Equity Tech Research MOFSL and G Chokkalingam, Founder & MD Equinomics Research provided insights on these investor queries and more on NDTV Profit's Ask Profit show.

Larsen and Toubro Ltd. (L&T) (CMP:Rs 4183)

G Chokkalingam: Buy

L&T has set aggressive target for getting into data centre.

Better play if willing to wait for 1-2 years.

Small and mid-caps are cracking once again, better to focus on Sensex and Nifty stocks.

Emcure Pharmaceuticals (CMP: 1,485.00)

Chokkalingam: Hold

Largely domestic play. No major concern.

If the stock falls, accumulate



Tata Motors CV (Rs 483.40)

Chokkalingam: Hold

Tata Passenger has exposure to global market.

Prefer Tata commercials over Tata passenger vehicles.

Tata Motors CV looks good to me



Siemens Energy India Ltd. (CMP: Rs 2,740.00)

Ruchit: Hold

Wait for a pullback move towards Rs 2,900 to Rs 2,950 range.

Stock has seen decent upmove in last few trading sessions.

The retrenchment move could be around Rs 2950

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. (Rs 2,697.50)

Ruchit: Wait and watch

Trend is negative for IT stocks.

Wait for some kind of pullback move Rs 2800-2850 then review again.

IT stocks have been negative since past few days.

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed by the investment advisers on NDTV Profit are of their own and not of NDTV Profit. NDTV Profit advises users to consult with their own financial or investment adviser before taking any investment decision.

