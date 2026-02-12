Gold, Silver Price Today, Feb 12 — Check Prices In Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, And Other Cities

Prices of precious metals rose in India. The price of silver rose by Rs 10,000 to Rs 2.63 lakh per kg on Thursday, while gold rose Rs 1,000 to Rs 1.59 lakh per 10 grams, according to the India Bullions website.

In the international markets, gold slipped after robust US jobs data reduced expectations the Federal Reserve will move quickly to cut interest rates. Spot gold slipped 0.4% to $5,065.56 an ounce as of 7:45 a.m. in Singapore. Silver fell 0.8% to $83.60.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold April contract was flat at Rs 158,650 per 10 grams, compared with Wednesday's close of Rs 158,755 per 10 grams. Silver futures for March was down 0.1% at Rs 262,701 per kilogram.

Gold Price Today

In Mumbai, the country's financial hub, 24‑carat gold is retailing at Rs 158,640 per 10 grams. Kolkata is seeing a similar trend, with prices at Rs 158,430. Both cities are marginally above the rate in the national capital, Delhi, where 24‑carat gold is priced at Rs 158,360.

Southern markets continue to record the highest rates. Chennai leads the metros with a peak price of Rs 159,100, followed by Hyderabad at Rs 158,890 and Bengaluru at Rs 158,760, maintaining a noticeable premium over the northern markets.

Silver Price Today

Silver prices are also showing steady movement across major hubs. In Mumbai, silver is trading at Rs 263,270 per kg, while Delhi's rate stands close at Rs 262,820. Chennai and Hyderabad are witnessing prices of around Rs 264,040 and Rs 263,690 per kg, respectively.

