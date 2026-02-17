Nissan India Launches Gravite; Price, Features, Other Details Here

Nissan has officially launched the Gravite MPV in India on Tuesday, marking its entry into the compact 7-seater segment, NDTV reported.

The Gravite arrives with an introductory ex-showroom price of Rs 5.65 lakh, making it the most affordable MPV in the country.

According to the report, this limited pricing is available for the first 5,000 bookings, which also come with five years of zero-cost service and benefits under the Nissan Loyalty Program, including a 5.55% ROI from Nissan Finance and exclusive upgrade options.

The Nissan Gravite is powered by a 1.0-litre naturally aspirated three-cylinder petrol engine producing 72 bhp and 96 Nm of torque, paired with a 5-speed manual gearbox or a 5-speed AMT.

The AMT variant delivers a claimed mileage of 19.6 kmpl, while the manual version offers 19.3 kmpl. Nissan has also announced a dealer-fit aftermarket CNG kit for buyers seeking lower running costs.

Interior

Inside, the Gravite offers a flexible 7-seat (5+2) layout, with foldable seats and storage solutions including 11 litres of cooled storage and 31 litres of total cabin storage.

Higher trims come equipped with a wireless charger, auto headlamps, rain-sensing wipers, air purifier, ambient lighting, and neck pillows (limited to the first 1,000 units). Safety features include six airbags as standard, tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), electronic stability control, traction control, brake assist, ABS, and hill-start assist.

The cabin features dual-tone suede upholstery and is available in three interior finishes: Durable, Dynamic, and Sophisticated.

Exterior Design

The Gravite sports Nissan's signature design language with pronounced wheel arches, 15-inch styled steel wheels, and a front bumper skid plate. Its grille combines horizontal and vertical elements finished in piano-black hexagon styling. The MPV's muscular side profile includes roof rails, side mirror-mounted indicators, and sporty decals on select metallic shades.

At the rear, the Gravite gets sculpted tail lamp housings connected by a slim chrome strip, 'Gravite' lettering on the tailgate, and C-shaped accents on the bumpers, complemented by thick cladding around the body.

Tekton SUV

During the launch, Nissan also announced the appointment of Bollywood actor Lakshaya as the new brand ambassador. Thierry Sabbagh, the new President of Nissan Motor India, confirmed that following the Gravite launch, the company will introduce the Tekton SUV and a C-segment 7-seater SUV, expanding its presence in India.

