Five Stocks To Buy: Federal Bank, Maruti Suzuki, IDBI Bank And More | February 12, 2026

Market analysts and brokerage firms have identified high-conviction trading ideas for the upcoming session, focusing on the banking, automotive, and retail sectors.

Top picks include private lender Federal Bank, auto major Maruti Suzuki, and retail giant Avenue Supermarts (DMart), along with IDBI Bank and Uno Minda.

Here are the top five stock picks and trading ideas:

Federal Bank

Federal Bank emerged as a consensus top pick with two analysts recommending a buy on the stock.

Rajesh Bhosale, Equity Technical and Derivative Analyst at Angel One, advised buying at Rs 290 for a target of Rs 308, with a stop loss at Rs 280.

Amit Goel, Partner at BlueOak Wealth, also recommended a buy at the current market price, setting a target of Rs 302 while maintaining a stop loss at Rs 280.

Maruti Suzuki

Amit Goel of BlueOak Wealth identified significant upside in the automotive heavyweight Maruti Suzuki. He recommended buying at the current market price for a target of Rs 15,845, advising traders to maintain a stop loss at Rs 14,925.

IDBI Bank

Aamar Deo Singh, Senior Vice President of Research at Angel One, sees value in IDBI Bank. He recommended an entry at Rs 110 for a target price of Rs 127, protecting the position with a stop loss at Rs 99.

Avenue Supermarts (DMart)

Osho Krishan, Chief Manager of Technical and Derivative Research at Angel One, has a buy rating on the retail giant DMart. He recommended entering the stock at Rs 3,980 for targets ranging from Rs 4,150 to Rs 4,180. The stop loss is suggested at Rs 3,880.

Uno Minda

Krishan also identified a buying opportunity in auto component maker Uno Minda. He recommended an entry at Rs 1,240 for a target of Rs 1,290–1,300, with a stop loss placed at Rs 1,205.

The views and opinions expressed by the investment advisers on NDTV Profit are of their own and not of NDTV Profit. NDTV Profit advises users to consult with their own financial or investment adviser before taking any investment decision.

