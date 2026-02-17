France's Emmanuel Macron Steals The Spotlight As He Jogs At Marine Drive In Mumbai - Video

French President Emmanuel Macron, who arrived in Mumbai on Tuesday, February 17, kickstarted his stay by heading out for a morning jog. He was spotted at the iconic Marine Drive near the Coastal Road.

In the now-viral videos, Macron can be seen jogging along the seafront promenade, with his security personnel maintaining a discreet distance. Macron wore a navy-blue T-shirt and black shorts.

Macron was joined by his team and Mumbai Police officials, who maintained tight security in the area.

Later in the day, the French President and First Lady Brigitte Macron paid floral tributes to victims of November 2008 terror attack at the Taj Mahal Palace Hotel in the city.

He tweeted, "At the Taj Mahal Palace in Mumbai, we paid tribute to the victims of the 2008 attacks. To their families and loved ones, and to India: France stands with you. In the face of terrorism, unity, and determination."

At the Taj Mahal Palace in Mumbai, we paid tribute to the victims of the 2008 attacks. To their families and loved ones, and to India: France stands with you. In the face of terrorism, unity and determination. pic.twitter.com/rcQ5fb93ZC — Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) February 17, 2026

Macron also held a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Lok Bhavan in Mumbai. The two leaders reviewed the progress made in the India-France strategic partnership.

#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi holds a bilateral meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron at the Lok Bhavan in Mumbai



(Source: DD) pic.twitter.com/AyxIEHCNUf — ANI (@ANI) February 17, 2026

After the meeting, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, "It's a delight to meet my friend, President Macron in Mumbai! He told me he really likes the city and also enjoyed his run earlier in the day.”

It's a delight to meet my friend, President Macron in Mumbai! He told me he really likes the city and also enjoyed his run earlier in the day! @EmmanuelMacron pic.twitter.com/edPKuLdn0f — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 17, 2026

Macron also met Bollywood stars including Anil Kapoor, Manoj Bajpayee, Richa Chadha, and Zoya Akhtar.

ALSO READ: PM Modi, Macron Unveil Assembly Line For Airbus H125, Announce 'Special' Strategic Pact

"Alongside legends of Indian cinema. Culture brings us together," he said, while sharing a few photograph with the celebrities.

Alongside legends of Indian cinema.

Culture brings us together. pic.twitter.com/ceuen6L4a7 — Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) February 17, 2026

President Macron has arrived in India on the invitation of Prime Minister Modi to participate in the ongoing India AI Impact Summit 2026. He will be in the country from Feb. 17 to Feb. 19.

Upon his arrival, Macron was welcomed by Maharashtra Governor Acharya Devvrat and Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis at the Mumbai airport. This is his fourth official visit to India and the first to Mumbai.

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.