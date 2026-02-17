Get App
Download App Scanner
Scan to Download
Advertisement

France's Emmanuel Macron Steals The Spotlight As He Jogs At Marine Drive In Mumbai - Video

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
France's Emmanuel Macron Steals The Spotlight As He Jogs At Marine Drive In Mumbai - Video

French President Emmanuel Macron, who arrived in Mumbai on Tuesday, February 17, kickstarted his stay by heading out for a morning jog. He was spotted at the iconic Marine Drive near the Coastal Road. 

In the now-viral videos, Macron can be seen jogging along the seafront promenade, with his security personnel maintaining a discreet distance. Macron wore a navy-blue T-shirt and black shorts.

Macron was joined by his team and Mumbai Police officials, who maintained tight security in the area. 

Later in the day, the French President and First Lady Brigitte Macron paid floral tributes to victims of November 2008 terror attack at the Taj Mahal Palace Hotel in the city. 

He tweeted, "At the Taj Mahal Palace in Mumbai, we paid tribute to the victims of the 2008 attacks. To their families and loved ones, and to India: France stands with you. In the face of terrorism, unity, and determination." 

Macron also held a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Lok Bhavan in Mumbai. The two leaders reviewed the progress made in the India-France strategic partnership. 

After the meeting, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, "It's a delight to meet my friend, President Macron in Mumbai! He told me he really likes the city and also enjoyed his run earlier in the day.” 

Macron also met Bollywood stars including Anil Kapoor, Manoj Bajpayee, Richa Chadha, and Zoya Akhtar. 

ALSO READ: PM Modi, Macron Unveil Assembly Line For Airbus H125, Announce 'Special' Strategic Pact

"Alongside legends of Indian cinema. Culture brings us together," he said, while sharing a few photograph with the celebrities. 

President Macron has arrived in India on the invitation of Prime Minister Modi to participate in the ongoing India AI Impact Summit 2026. He will be in the country from Feb. 17 to Feb. 19. 

Upon his arrival, Macron was welcomed by Maharashtra Governor Acharya Devvrat and Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis at the Mumbai airport. This is his fourth official visit to India and the first to Mumbai. 

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.

Newsletters

Update Email
to get newsletters straight to your inbox
⚠️ Add your Email ID to receive Newsletters
Note: You will be signed up automatically after adding email
Newsletter Preview

Videos

Watch
LIVE

News for You

Ramadan 2026 Moon Sighting LIVE Updates: Saudi Arabia Confirms Crescent Sighting, Fasts From Wednesday

Ramadan 2026 Moon Sighting LIVE Updates: Saudi Arabia Confirms Crescent Sighting, Fasts From Wednesday

Live TV
Apps
Social
Hello Reader
Sign In / Register
Set as Trusted Source
on Google Search