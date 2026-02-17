France President Emmanuel Macron Lands In Mumbai | Watch Video

France President Emmanuel Macron arrived late night with First Lady Brigitte Macron in Mumbai on Monday. The French President is slated to meet PM Narendra Modi today, during his three-day visit. Maharashtra Governor Acharya Devvrat and Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis were present at the Mumbai airport to receive the French leader. Deputy chief ministers Eknath Shinde and Sunetra Pawar were also present to greet Macron.

President Macron will be on an official visit to India from February 17-19 to participate in the AI Impact Summit hosted by India, as well as hold a bilateral summit with the Prime Minister in Mumbai.

This is President Macron's fourth visit to India and his first visit to Mumbai.

Modi and Macron will review the progress made in the India-France strategic partnership and their discussions will focus on cementing the strategic ties and further diversifying them into new and emerging areas.

PM Modi and President Macron will also exchange views on issues of regional and global importance.

Schedule:

3:15 p.m.: Modi-Macron to hold bilateral engagements at Lok Bhavan, Mumbai.

5:15 p.m.: Modi-Macron will inaugurate the India-France Year of Innovation 2026 and address a gathering of business leaders, start-ups, researchers and other innovators from both countries.

Traffic Restrictions

The traffic arrangements are being made for an event under IFYI to be held at the Gateway of India in South Mumbai.

Mumbai Traffic Police expect traffic congestion on adjoining roads due to VVIP movements on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Marg, P Ramchandani Marg, B K Boman Bahram Marg and Mahakavi Bhushan Marg in south Mumbai from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m.

The stretch of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Marg from the junction of Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Chowk will be closed for all types of vehicular traffic except emergency vehicles proceeding in both directions.

Vehicles may use an alternative route which goes from Regal Junction to take on Shahid Bhagat Singh Marg, Mahakavi Bhushan Road, and Bomen Behram Road and proceed to the desired destination.

The stretch of Jokhim Alva Chowk to Adam Street junction will be closed for all types of vehicular movement except emergency vehicles, he said.

Vehicles may go to Alva Chowk to Radio club via P Ramchandani Marg to Haji Niyaz Azmi Road to Jagannath Palav Chowk ( Bhid Bhajan Temple), then right turn for Shahid Bhagat Singh Marg, Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Chowk, complete turn around Shahid Bhagat Singh Marg, Mahakavi Bhushan Marg and proceed to the desired destination.

The taxi stand and the BEST bus stand situated at Adam Street and P. Ramchandani Marg.

There will be no parking on Nathalal Parekh Road, Jagannath Bhosle Road, Captain Prakash Pethe Road, Rambhau Salgaonkar Road, Shahid Bhagat Singh Road, and B K Boman Behram Road.

A stretch behind Hotel Taj from Raobahadur Desai Chowk to Hotel Diplomat will be a no-parking area.

