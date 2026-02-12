Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Going Into Trade On Feb. 12

Good Morning!

Market Recap

Indian equity benchmarks ended marginally lower, halting a three-day gaining streak as losses in HDFC Bank and Infosys offset gains in State Bank of India and Reliance Industries. The BSE Sensex ended about 100 points lower, while the NSE Nifty ended at 25,942.90.

Thirteen out of 15sectoral gauges compiled by NSE ended higher, led by the NSE Nifty Auto Index's 1.3% gain. On the flipside, the NSE Nifty IT Index was the top sectoral loser, down 1.8%.The market breadth was tilted in favour of sellers. About 2,247 stocks declined and 1,975 stocks advanced on the NSE.

Earnings In Focus

3M India, Abbott India, Astra Microwave Products, Bharat Forge, Biocon, Coal India, Cohance Lifesciences, CRISIL, DCX Systems, Deepak Nitrite-$, EID Parry India, Endurance Technologies, Engineers India, Entero Healthcare Solutions, Fine Organic Industries, Gujarat Fluorochemicals, Genesys International Corporation, Hindustan Aeronautics, Hindustan Construction Company, Hindalco Industries, Hindustan Unilever, Hindware Home Innovation, Honasa Consumer, Indraprastha Gas, Indian Hotels Company, Indian Hume Pipe Company, Ingersoll-Rand (India), INOX India, Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation, Jagran Prakashan, Lumax Auto Technologies, Lupin, Vedant Fashions, Mishra Dhatu Nigam, Mahanagar Telephone Nigam, Muthoot Finance, Natco Pharma, Oil and Natural Gas Corporation, Petronet LNG, PI Industries, Praj Industries, Premier Explosives, Puravankara, Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers, Redtape, Rupa & Company, Schneider Electric Infrastructure, Senco Gold, Shaily Engineering Plastics, Sudarshan Chemical Industries, Tega Industries, Time Technoplast, Titagarh Rail Systems, Travel Food Services, Uflex, Welspun Living, West Coast Paper Mills, Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services

Earnings Post Market Hours

Lenskart Solutions (Cons, YoY)

Revenue up 38.3% at Rs 2,308 crore versus Rs 1,669 crore

Ebitda up 118.9% at Rs 464 crore versus Rs 212 crore

Ebitda Margin up 740 bps at 20.1% versus 12.7%

Net Profit at Rs 131 crore versus Rs 1.9 crore

Capacite Infraprojects (Cons, YoY)

Revenue up 14.4% at Rs 675 crore versus Rs 590 crore

Ebitda up 19.8% at Rs 108 crore versus Rs 90.3 crore

Ebitda Margin up 70 bps at 16.0% versus 15.3%

Net Profit down 3.8% at Rs 50 crore versus Rs 52 crore

S P Apparels (Cons, YoY)

Revenue up 6.6% at Rs 383 crore versus Rs 359 crore

Ebitda up 11.2% at Rs 56.5 crore versus Rs 50.8 crore

Ebitda Margin up 70 bps at 14.8% versus 14.1%

Net Profit up 8.9% at Rs 27 crore versus Rs 24.8 crore

Precision Camshafts (Cons, YoY)

Revenue down 8.2% at Rs 179 crore versus Rs 195 crore

Ebitda up 76.6% at Rs 14.4 crore versus Rs 8.2 crore

Ebitda Margin up 390 bps at 8.1% versus 4.2%

Net Profit at Rs 9.2 crore versus loss of Rs 6.4 crore

Fiem Industries (Cons, YoY)

Revenue up 16.4% at Rs 690 crore versus Rs 593 crore

Ebitda up 26.0% at Rs 97.7 crore versus Rs 77.5 crore

Ebitda Margin up 110 bps at 14.2% versus 13.1%

Net Profit up 34.8% at Rs 63.4 crore versus Rs 47 crore

Garware Technical Fibres (Cons, YoY)

Revenue up 10.4% at Rs 387 crore versus Rs 351 crore

Ebitda up 9.5% at Rs 70.8 crore versus Rs 64.7 crore

Ebitda Margin down 10 bps at 18.3% versus 18.4%

Net Profit up 17.7% at Rs 56.2 crore versus Rs 47.8 crore

Hikal (Cons, YoY)

Revenue up 10.4% at Rs 494 crore versus Rs 448 crore

Ebitda up 14.7% at Rs 82.7 crore versus Rs 72.1 crore

Ebitda Margin up 60 bps at 16.7% versus 16.1%

Net Loss at Rs 5.9 crore versus profit of Rs 17.2 crore

Jupiter Wagons (Cons, YoY)

Revenue down 13.6% at Rs 890 crore versus Rs 1,030 crore

Ebitda down 22.0% at Rs 116 crore versus Rs 149 crore

Ebitda Margin down 140 bps at 13.0% versus 14.4%

Net Profit down 35.3% at Rs 63 crore versus Rs 97.3 crore

Elgi Equipments (Cons, YoY)

Revenue up 18.4% at Rs 1,003 crore versus Rs 848 crore

Ebitda up 20.4% at Rs 144 crore versus Rs 120 crore

Ebitda Margin up 20 bps at 14.3% versus 14.1%

Net Profit up 18.1% at Rs 95.2 crore versus Rs 80.6 crore

TBO Tek (Cons, YoY)

Revenue up 85.8% at Rs 784 crore versus Rs 422 crore

Ebitda up 81.7% at Rs 100 crore versus Rs 55.2 crore

Ebitda Margin down 30 bps at 12.8% versus 13.1%

Net Profit up 7.4% at Rs 53.7 crore versus Rs 50 crore

IRCON International (Cons, YoY)

Revenue down 18.9% at Rs 2,119 crore versus Rs 2,613 crore

Ebitda up 19.6% at Rs 158 crore versus Rs 132 crore

Ebitda Margin up 240 bps at 7.4% versus 5.0%

Net Profit up 16.2% at Rs 101 crore versus Rs 86.6 crore

Shringar House of Mangalsutra (Standalone, YoY)

Revenue up 68.4% at Rs 659 crore versus Rs 391 crore

Ebitda up 105.1% at Rs 40.2 crore versus Rs 19.6 crore

Ebitda Margin up 110 bps at 6.1% versus 5.0%

Net Profit up 135.2% at Rs 30.1 crore versus Rs 12.8 crore

Orkla India (Cons, YoY)

Revenue up 3.4% at Rs 636 crore versus Rs 615 crore

Ebitda up 19.6% at Rs 103 crore versus Rs 86.4 crore

Ebitda Margin up 220 bps at 16.2% versus 14.0%

Net Profit down 14.1% at Rs 56.6 crore versus Rs 65.9 crore

Godrej Industries (Cons, YoY)

Revenue up 4.7% at Rs 5,051 crore versus Rs 4,825 crore

Ebitda down 8.9% at Rs 544 crore versus Rs 597 crore

Ebitda Margin down 160 bps at 10.8% versus 12.4%

Net Profit up 8.7% at Rs 205 crore versus Rs 188 crore

Kirloskar Oil Engines (Cons, YoY)

Revenue up 29.2% at Rs 1,873 crore versus Rs 1,449 crore

Ebitda up 31.2% at Rs 331 crore versus Rs 253 crore

Ebitda Margin up 30 bps at 17.7% versus 17.4%

Net Profit up 56.2% at Rs 111 crore versus Rs 71.3 crore

NOCIL (Cons, YoY)

Revenue down 0.7% at Rs 316 crore versus Rs 318 crore

Ebitda up 11.6% at Rs 26.8 crore versus Rs 24 crore

Ebitda Margin up 90 bps at 8.5% versus 7.6%

Net Profit down 28.3% at Rs 9.3 crore versus Rs 12.9 crore

Bayer Cropscience (Standalone, YoY)

Revenue up 4.6% at Rs 1,106 crore versus Rs 1,057 crore

Ebitda up 479.2% at Rs 117 crore versus Rs 20.2 crore

Ebitda Margin up 870 bps at 10.6% versus 1.9%

Net Profit up 179.8% at Rs 95.7 crore versus Rs 34.2 crore

Orchid Pharma (Cons, YoY)

Revenue down 4.6% at Rs 207 crore versus Rs 217 crore

Ebitda down 94.2% at Rs 1.5 crore versus Rs 26.4 crore

Ebitda Margin down 1140 bps at 0.7% versus 12.1%

Net Loss at Rs 12.6 crore versus profit of Rs 20.8 crore

Max Financial Services (Cons, YoY)

Calculated NII up 4.0% at Rs 128 crore versus Rs 123 crore

Net Profit down 34.8% at Rs 36.6 crore versus Rs 56 crore

Amara Raja Energy & Mobility (Cons, YoY)

Revenue up 4.2% at Rs 3,410 crore versus Rs 3,272 crore

Ebitda down 7.9% at Rs 374 crore versus Rs 406 crore

Ebitda Margin down 140 bps at 11.0% versus 12.4%

Net Profit down 53.0% at Rs 140 crore versus Rs 298 crore

Yatra Online (Cons, YoY)

Revenue up 9.1% at Rs 257 crore versus Rs 235 crore

Ebitda up 63.5% at Rs 22.4 crore versus Rs 13.7 crore

Ebitda Margin up 290 bps at 8.7% versus 5.8%

Net Profit down 17.0% at Rs 8.3 crore versus Rs 10 crore

Protean eGov Technologies (Cons, QoQ)

Revenue down 8.6% at Rs 229 crore versus Rs 251 crore

EBIT up 8.3% at Rs 20.5 crore versus Rs 19 crore

EBIT Margin up 140 bps at 9.0% versus 7.6%

Net Profit down 5.7% at Rs 22.5 crore versus Rs 23.9 crore

Care Ratings (Cons, YoY)

Revenue up 16.3% at Rs 112 crore versus Rs 96.4 crore

Ebitda up 32.5% at Rs 40.3 crore versus Rs 30.4 crore

Ebitda Margin up 440 bps at 36.0% versus 31.6%

Net Profit up 29.1% at Rs 35.9 crore versus Rs 27.8 crore

LG Electronics (Standalone, YoY)

Revenue down 6.4% at Rs 4,114 crore versus Rs 4,396 crore

Ebitda down 42.4% at Rs 196 crore versus Rs 340 crore

Ebitda Margin down 290 bps at 4.8% versus 7.7%

Net Profit down 61.6% at Rs 89.6 crore versus Rs 233 crore

AstraZeneca Pharma India (Standalone, YoY)

Revenue up 38.9% at Rs 612 crore versus Rs 440 crore

Ebitda down 41.8% at Rs 44.8 crore versus Rs 76.9 crore

Ebitda Margin down 1020 bps at 7.3% versus 17.5%

Net Profit up 5.6% at Rs 32.6 crore versus Rs 30.9 crore

Concord Biotech (Cons, YoY)

Revenue up 13.7% at Rs 278 crore versus Rs 244 crore

Ebitda up 1.0% at Rs 99 crore versus Rs 98 crore

Ebitda Margin down 450 bps at 35.6% versus 40.1%

Net Profit down 15.1% at Rs 64.5 crore versus Rs 75.9 crore

Patanjali Foods (Cons, YoY)

Revenue up 16.5% at Rs 10,484 crore versus Rs 8,997 crore

Ebitda down 22.1% at Rs 434 crore versus Rs 558 crore

Ebitda Margin down 210 bps at 4.1% versus 6.2%

Net Profit up 60.0% at Rs 593 crore versus Rs 371 crore

Indogulf Cropsciences (Cons, YoY)

Revenue up 17.0% at Rs 116 crore versus Rs 99.2 crore

Ebitda up 17.0% at Rs 11.7 crore versus Rs 10 crore

Ebitda Margin flat at 10.1%

Net Profit up 5.4% at Rs 3.9 crore versus Rs 3.7 crore

Dollar Industries (Cons, YoY)

Revenue up 2.0% at Rs 388 crore versus Rs 381 crore

Ebitda down 6.7% at Rs 38.8 crore versus Rs 41.6 crore

Ebitda Margin down 90 bps at 10.0% versus 10.9%

Net Profit down 8.1% at Rs 18.4 crore versus Rs 20 crore

Shalby (Cons, YoY)

Revenue down 1.3% at Rs 272 crore versus Rs 276 crore

Ebitda down 10.7% at Rs 30.2 crore versus Rs 33.8 crore

Ebitda Margin down 120 bps at 11.1% versus 12.3%

Net Profit at Rs 1.8 crore versus loss of Rs 1.8 crore

Technocraft Industries (Cons, YoY)

Revenue up 2.8% at Rs 662 crore versus Rs 644 crore

Ebitda up 0.5% at Rs 92.9 crore versus Rs 92.4 crore

Ebitda Margin down 30 bps at 14.0% versus 14.3%

Net Profit up 31.0% at Rs 53.2 crore versus Rs 40.6 crore

Neogen Chemicals (Cons, YoY)

Revenue up 9.2% at Rs 220 crore versus Rs 201 crore

Ebitda down 8.0% at Rs 31.9 crore versus Rs 34.6 crore

Ebitda Margin down 270 bps at 14.5% versus 17.2%

Net Profit down 63.2% at Rs 3.7 crore versus Rs 10 crore

Valor Estate (Cons, YoY)

Revenue up 141.6% at Rs 529 crore versus Rs 219 crore

Ebitda at Rs 93.1 crore versus loss of Rs 19.9 crore

Ebitda Margin at 17.6%

Net Profit at Rs 62.2 crore versus Rs 4.6 crore

Stocks In News

Fiem Industries: The company re-appoints Vineet Sahni as the chief executive officer.

The company re-appoints Vineet Sahni as the chief executive officer. Kernex Microsystems: The company gets Rs. 411 crore order from Banaras Locomotive Works to supply 505 Kavach Loco Equipment.

The company gets Rs. 411 crore order from Banaras Locomotive Works to supply 505 Kavach Loco Equipment. Federal Bank: RBI approves ICICI Pru AMC, ICICI Group Cos to acquire up to 9.95% stake in the bank.

RBI approves ICICI Pru AMC, ICICI Group Cos to acquire up to 9.95% stake in the bank. Equitas Small Fin Bank: RBI approves ICICI Pru AMC, ICICI Group Cos to acquire up to 9.95% stake in the bank.

RBI approves ICICI Pru AMC, ICICI Group Cos to acquire up to 9.95% stake in the bank. Indogulk Cropsciences: The company re-appoints Sanjay Aggarwal as the managing director.

The company re-appoints Sanjay Aggarwal as the managing director. IDFC First Bank: RBI approves ICICI Pru AMC, ICICI Group Cos to acquire up to 9.95% stake in the bank.

RBI approves ICICI Pru AMC, ICICI Group Cos to acquire up to 9.95% stake in the bank. Karur Vyasa Bank: RBI approves ICICI Pru AMC, ICICI Group Cos to acquire up to 9.95% stake in the bank.

RBI approves ICICI Pru AMC, ICICI Group Cos to acquire up to 9.95% stake in the bank. RBL Bank: RBI approves ICICI Pru AMC, ICICI Group Cos to acquire up to 9.95% stake in the bank.

RBI approves ICICI Pru AMC, ICICI Group Cos to acquire up to 9.95% stake in the bank. Choice International: The company acquires 51% stake in Fintoo Wealth for Rs. 9.9 crore.

The company acquires 51% stake in Fintoo Wealth for Rs. 9.9 crore. Shalby: The company to close its step-down arm Ningen Lifecare.

The company to close its step-down arm Ningen Lifecare. Bandhan Bank: RBI approves ICICI Pru AMC, ICICI Group Cos to acquire up to 9.95% stake in the bank.

RBI approves ICICI Pru AMC, ICICI Group Cos to acquire up to 9.95% stake in the bank. Steel Exchange: The company informs that Brahmaiah Telaprolu resigns as the CFO.

The company informs that Brahmaiah Telaprolu resigns as the CFO. Sunteck Realty: The company incorporates twp wholly-owned arms, Satshay Lifespace & Taraksh Real Estates.

The company incorporates twp wholly-owned arms, Satshay Lifespace & Taraksh Real Estates. Eveready Industries: The company enters into definitive pact for the sale of leasehold rights of land in Noida.

The company enters into definitive pact for the sale of leasehold rights of land in Noida. Amaraja Batteries: The company incorporates ARE&M US Inc as its arm.

The company incorporates ARE&M US Inc as its arm. Hindalco Industries: The company informs about the Novelis Fire total free cash flow impact of $1.3-1.6 billion.

The company informs about the Novelis Fire total free cash flow impact of $1.3-1.6 billion. Brigade Enterprises: The company conducts Bhoomi Pujan of the world trade center at Kerala's Kazhakkottam. Also inaugurates IT building brigade square in Kerala.

The company conducts Bhoomi Pujan of the world trade center at Kerala's Kazhakkottam. Also inaugurates IT building brigade square in Kerala. Bombay Dyeing: The company informs that Khiroda Jena resigns as the company's CFO & Chief Risk Officer.

The company informs that Khiroda Jena resigns as the company's CFO & Chief Risk Officer. Ugro Capital: The company allots 91,887 shares to holders of compulsory convertible debentures.

The company allots 91,887 shares to holders of compulsory convertible debentures. Sarda Energy: The company gets consent from Chhattisgarh Environment Conservation Board to expand capacity of Gare Palma Coal Mine. It will expand capacity from 1.68 MTPA to 1.8 MTPA.

The company gets consent from Chhattisgarh Environment Conservation Board to expand capacity of Gare Palma Coal Mine. It will expand capacity from 1.68 MTPA to 1.8 MTPA. Chalet Hotels: The company gets proclamation, written notice of sale of immovable property from Greater Bengaluru Authority.

The company gets proclamation, written notice of sale of immovable property from Greater Bengaluru Authority. Crest Ventures: The company incorporates an arm, Crest EZY Living.

The company incorporates an arm, Crest EZY Living. Salzer Electronics: The company re-appoints R Doraiswamy as the managing director for 3 years. Also appoints Raman Krishnamoorthy as chief financial officer from April 1.

The company re-appoints R Doraiswamy as the managing director for 3 years. Also appoints Raman Krishnamoorthy as chief financial officer from April 1. Piramal Pharma: Gujarat Pollution Control Board imposes EDC of Rs. 1 crore at the company's Dahej unit.

Gujarat Pollution Control Board imposes EDC of Rs. 1 crore at the company's Dahej unit. Raitel Corporation of India: The company receives an order from Lucknow Municipal Corporation worth Rs. 16.99 crore.

The company receives an order from Lucknow Municipal Corporation worth Rs. 16.99 crore. Acutaas Chemcials: The company informs that its arm has acquired 75% stake in the JV company, Indichem Incr.

The company informs that its arm has acquired 75% stake in the JV company, Indichem Incr. Pace Digitek: The company secures a 250 MW solar BESS project order worth Rs. 1,775 crore from KREDL.

The company secures a 250 MW solar BESS project order worth Rs. 1,775 crore from KREDL. Lloyds Engineering: Promoter group sells 3.4% stake worth Rs. 248 crore to Thriveni Earthmovers via block deal.

Promoter group sells 3.4% stake worth Rs. 248 crore to Thriveni Earthmovers via block deal. Talbros Automotive: The company's chairman, Naresh Talway resigns as the chairman, Umesh Talwar has been promoted to the post of executive chairman. They also appoint Anuj Talwar as the MD, Varun Talwar as the vice-chairman & Ashish Gupta as the CEO from April 1.

IPO Data

Fractal Analytics

Overall Subscription at 2.66x as of Day 3

QIBs lead with 4.18x subscription on Day 3

NII subscription at 1.1x, Retail at 1x on Day 3

AYE Finance

Overall subscription at 97% on Day 3

QIBs Lead with 1.5x subscription on Day 3

Retail Subscription at 77%, NII at 5% on Day 3

Bulk And Block Deals

Ather Energy: ABU DHABI INVESTMENT AUTHORITY bought 3.52 lk shares, ICICI PRUDENTIAL MUTUAL FUND bought 5.63 lk shares, INVESCO MUTUAL FUND bought 7.04 lk shares, MOTILAL OSWAL MUTUAL FUND bought 7.04 lk shares, SOCIETE GENERALE bought 3.52 lk shares, TATA AIG LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY bought 13.77 lk shares at Rs. 710 a piece, and NATIONAL INVESTMENT AND INFRASTRUCTURE FUND-II sold 40.54 lk shares at Rs. 710 a piece.

ABU DHABI INVESTMENT AUTHORITY bought 3.52 lk shares, ICICI PRUDENTIAL MUTUAL FUND bought 5.63 lk shares, INVESCO MUTUAL FUND bought 7.04 lk shares, MOTILAL OSWAL MUTUAL FUND bought 7.04 lk shares, SOCIETE GENERALE bought 3.52 lk shares, TATA AIG LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY bought 13.77 lk shares at Rs. 710 a piece, and NATIONAL INVESTMENT AND INFRASTRUCTURE FUND-II sold 40.54 lk shares at Rs. 710 a piece. Sterlite Technologies: TIAA-CREF FUNDS TIAA CREF EMERGING MARKETS EQUITY INDEX FUND sells 87.30 lk shares at Rs. 144.81 a piece.

Insider Trades

WPIL: HSM Investments, Promoter Group, creates pledge of 7 lk shares.

HSM Investments, Promoter Group, creates pledge of 7 lk shares. Paradeep Phosphates: Zuari Maroc Phosphates, Promoter, acquires 10 lk shares.

Zuari Maroc Phosphates, Promoter, acquires 10 lk shares. Gallantt Ispat: Gallantt Industry, Promoter group, acquires 30,712 sahres.

Gallantt Industry, Promoter group, acquires 30,712 sahres. Kalyan Jewellers: TS Kalyanaraman, Promoter & Director, acquires 4.49lk shares.

Shares To Exit Anchor Lock-In

Physicswallah: 3 month lock-in, 72 million shares, 3% of total outstanding shares.

EmmveePhotovoltaic Power: 3 month lock-in, 30 million shares, 4% of total outstanding shares.

Board Meeting

Arman Financial Services – Fund Raising

Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar – Fund Raising

IndiGrid Infrastructure Trust – Fund Raising

List of securities shortlisted in Short - Term ASM Framework Stage: Bajaj Consumer Care, MTAR Technologies, Sindhu Trade Links

List of securities to be excluded from ASM Framework: Servotech Renewable Power System, Sterlite Technologies

F&O Cues

Nifty Feb futures is up 0.02% to 25,989.70 at a premium of 35 points.

Nifty Options 17th Feb Expiry: Maximum Call open interest at 26,000 and Maximum Put open interest at 24,500.

Securities in ban period: SAMMAANCAP, SAIL

ALSO READ: Trade Setup For Feb. 12: Nifty Finds Key Support At 25,500 On Stock-Specific Action Amid Global Cues

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.