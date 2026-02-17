Ctrl+F2 For Inclusion: India AI Summit's Website Walks The Talk On Accessibility

For most people, visiting a website is automatic. You skim a headline, scroll through paragraphs, and click where needed. But for someone with dyslexia, the letters may blur together. For someone with ADHD, the layout may feel overwhelming. For others, bright screens or dense text can turn a simple task into an exhausting one.

The official website of the India AI Impact Summit 2026 begins by recognising that digital experiences are not universal-and then does something about it.

With a simple Ctrl+F2 command, the page transforms. Fonts shift. Spacing adjusts. Colours soften. Words can even read themselves aloud. Instead of forcing users to adapt to the platform, the platform adapts to them.

Photo Credit: AI Summit Website

Designing for Different Brains

One of the most striking features on the summit website is its dedicated dyslexia and ADHD accessibility modes-tools rarely seen together on official platforms.

The dyslexia-friendly mode changes fonts and formatting to improve readability, using clearer letter shapes and spacing that make words easier to distinguish. For people with dyslexia and other learning differences, this can significantly reduce reading strain and improve comprehension.

Photo Credit: AI Summit Website

The ADHD mode addresses a different challenge: focus. It simplifies page layouts, reduces visual distractions, and guides attention more deliberately across content. Instead of overwhelming users with dense information, the page becomes calmer and easier to navigate.

Photo Credit: AI Summit Website

Small Adjustments, Big Differences

Beyond specialised reading modes, the website offers a range of tools that allow users to customise their experience based on individual needs.

Visitors can enlarge text instantly, helping those with low vision, age-related visual decline, or temporary eye strain. Others can adjust spacing between letters and lines, reducing what accessibility specialists call "visual crowding," where tightly packed text becomes harder to read.

Visual comfort settings such as dark mode, colour inversion, and saturation controls help users sensitive to brightness or contrast, including those prone to migraines or sensory discomfort.

Photo Credit: AI Summit Website

The text-to-speech function adds another layer of accessibility, converting written content into audio. This makes information accessible to visually impaired users, elderly populations, and anyone who may find listening easier than reading.

Even smaller features-like highlighted links, enhanced cursor visibility, and the option to pause animations-help reduce cognitive load and improve navigation.

Accessibility Is Now a Digital Necessity

Accessibility is no longer limited to physical infrastructure like ramps and elevators. As essential services move online, digital accessibility has become equally critical.

Government portals, healthcare information, public registrations, and research platforms increasingly exist only in digital form. According to the World Health Organization, around 15% of the global population lives with some form of disability. That number grows further when accounting for ageing populations, temporary impairments, and neurological or learning differences.

Policy Vision to Real-World Implementation

The summit website reflects broader efforts under the government's User Experience for Government Applications (UX4G) initiative, part of the Digital India programme and implemented by the National e-Governance Division under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology. The initiative aims to make government platforms more intuitive, accessible, and user-friendly.

While accessibility guidelines have existed for years, implementation has often been uneven. The summit website offers a practical example of how inclusive design can be integrated directly into public-facing digital infrastructure.

According to the Press Information Bureau, the India AI Impact Summit 2026 is intended as a global platform to align artificial intelligence with inclusive growth and social empowerment. India's digital public infrastructure, from identity systems to payment platforms, has already transformed access at scale. The next step is ensuring that access is truly universal.

