Trade Setup For Feb. 12: Nifty Finds Key Support At 25,500 On Stock-Specific Action Amid Global Cues

Nifty 50 index formed a small bearish candle with a higher high and higher low signaling consolidation with a positive bias near the 26,000 marks. ''Stock specific action remains in focus as we approach the end of the quarterly earning session. Looking ahead, a sustained move above the psychological 26,000 level could open the door for further upside toward the 26,200-26,300 resistance zone in the coming sessions. However, a failure to hold above 26,000 may lead to sideways consolidation within the range of 25,500-26,000. The overall bias remains positive, and we continue to view dips as buying opportunities. Immediate support is placed at 25,500-25,400, which coincides with last week's breakout zone and the 20-day EMA,'' said Bajaj Broking.

