LIVE UPDATES

Stock Market News Live Updates: GIFT Nifty Hints At Positive Open, Japan's Nikkei Crosses New Milestone

The GIFT Nifty, an early indicator of Nifty's performance in India, rose 0.1% to 25,993.

On Wednesday, the BSE Sensex ended about 100 points lower, while the NSE Nifty ended at 25,942.90.
9 minutes ago

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of stock markets

The GIFT Nifty, an early indicator of Nifty's performance in India, rose 0.1% to 25,993, indicating a positive open for Indian equities. On Wednesday, Indian equity benchmarks ended marginally lower, halting a three-day gaining streak as losses in HDFC Bank and Infosys offset gains in State Bank of India and Reliance Industries. The BSE Sensex ended about 100 points lower, while the NSE Nifty ended at 25,942.90.

Thirteen out of 15 sectoral gauges compiled by NSE ended higher, led by the NSE Nifty Auto Index's 1.3% gain. On the flipside, the NSE Nifty IT Index was the top sectoral loser, down 1.8%.

Elsewhere in Asia, Japan's Nikkei 225 hit 58,000 on Thursday for the first time, extending its post-election rally to a new high. The Topix rose 0.68% in the same session. In South Korea, the Kospi gained 1.12%.

Feb 12, 2026 08:03 (IST)
Stock Market Live: Orkla India Shares In Focus After Q3 Results

Orkla India Ltd
%

Orkla India Q3 Results Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
  • Revenue up 3.4% at Rs 636 crore versus Rs 615 crore
  • Ebitda up 19.6% at Rs 103 crore versus Rs 86.4 crore
  • Ebitda Margin up 220 bps at 16.2% versus 14.0%
  • Net Profit down 14.1% at Rs 56.6 crore versus Rs 65.9 crore

Feb 12, 2026 07:56 (IST)
Stock Market Live: Lenskart Shares In Focus After Q3 Profit Swells Nearly 100x

Lenskart Solutions Ltd
%

Lenskart Solutions (Consolidated, YoY)

  • Revenue up 38.3% at Rs 2,308 crore versus Rs 1,669 crore
  • Ebitda up 118.9% at Rs 464 crore versus Rs 212 crore
  • Ebitda Margin up 740 bps at 20.1% versus 12.7%
  • Net Profit at Rs 131 crore versus Rs 1.9 crore

Lenskart Q3 Review: Most Brokerages Hike Target Price — Here's Why

Feb 12, 2026 07:19 (IST)
Stock Market Live: Brent Holds Above $69, WTI Near $65 As Oil Rises For Second Day

  • West Texas Intermediate climbed towards $65 a barrel on Thursday after rising more than 1% in the previous session.
  • Brent stayed above $69 a barrel as prices extended gains for a second day.

img
Oil Prices Climb As Middle East Tensions Outweigh Record U.S. Stockpile Build

Feb 12, 2026 07:05 (IST)
Stock Market Live: Hang Seng Rises 0.3%, CSI 300 Up 0.1% In Early Trade

  • Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index rose 0.3% to 27,266.38.
  • China’s Shanghai Shenzhen CSI 300 gained 0.1% to 4,719.27 in opening trade.
Feb 12, 2026 07:00 (IST)
Nifty, Sensex Today Live: Wednesday Market Snapsnot

  • Indian benchmarks ended marginally lower on Wednesday, snapping a three-day winning run as declines in HDFC Bank and Infosys outweighed gains in State Bank of India and Reliance Industries.
  • The BSE Sensex finished about 100 points lower, while the NSE Nifty settled at 25,942.90.
  • Thirteen of 15 NSE sector indices closed higher, led by Nifty Auto up 1.3%, while Nifty IT fell 1.8%.
Feb 12, 2026 06:59 (IST)
Stock Market Live: Nikkei 225 Touches 58,000 For First Time As Rally Extends

  • Japan’s Nikkei 225 hit 58,000 on Thursday for the first time, extending its post-election rally to a new high.
  • The Topix rose 0.68% in the same session.
  • In South Korea, the Kospi gained 1.12%.
Feb 12, 2026 06:58 (IST)
Stock Market Live: GIFT Nifty Rises 0.1% To 25,993

The GIFT Nifty, an early indicator of Nifty's performance in India, rose 0.1% to 25,993, suggesting a positive open to Indian equities.

News for You

Q3 Results Today: Coal India, HAL, ONGC, HUL, Bharat Forge Among More Than 560 Firms Set To Announce Earnings

