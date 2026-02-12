Stock Market News Live Updates: GIFT Nifty Hints At Positive Open, Japan's Nikkei Crosses New Milestone

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of stock markets

The GIFT Nifty, an early indicator of Nifty's performance in India, rose 0.1% to 25,993, indicating a positive open for Indian equities. On Wednesday, Indian equity benchmarks ended marginally lower, halting a three-day gaining streak as losses in HDFC Bank and Infosys offset gains in State Bank of India and Reliance Industries. The BSE Sensex ended about 100 points lower, while the NSE Nifty ended at 25,942.90.

Thirteen out of 15 sectoral gauges compiled by NSE ended higher, led by the NSE Nifty Auto Index's 1.3% gain. On the flipside, the NSE Nifty IT Index was the top sectoral loser, down 1.8%.

Elsewhere in Asia, Japan's Nikkei 225 hit 58,000 on Thursday for the first time, extending its post-election rally to a new high. The Topix rose 0.68% in the same session. In South Korea, the Kospi gained 1.12%.