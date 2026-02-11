HAL Q3 Results: Date, Dividend News, Share Price History And All You Need To Know

Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd. (HAL) will announce results for the third quarter of FY26 this week. It is one of Asia's largest aerospace companies. The Maharatna public sector undertaking (PSU) under the Ministry of Defence designs, manufactures and maintains aircraft, helicopters and jet engines. Here's a look at key details about HAL's Q3FY26 earnings schedule:

HAL Q3 Results: Date And Dividend News

In an exchange filing dated Feb. 4, HAL said that a meeting of its Board of Directors is scheduled on Feb. 12 to consider and approve the audited financial results for the quarter and the nine-month period ended Dec. 31, 2025.

The Board of Directors will also consider the declaration of the first interim dividend for the financial year 2025-26.

HAL Q3 Results: Trading Window Closure

In compliance with SEBI rules to prevent insider trading, the trading window for dealing in securities of the company was closed for designated persons and their immediate relatives from Dec. 31 till 48 hours after declaration of the Q3FY26 results.

HAL Q3 Results: Earnings Call

The company is yet to announce the schedule for an earnings call with investors and analysts to discuss the Q3FY26 results.

HAL Q2 Results

The company reported a 15.3% year-on-year (YoY) rise in consolidated total income to Rs 7,516.28 crore in Q2FY26 from Rs 6,518.70 crore in Q2FY25. Net profit grew 10.5% to Rs 1,669.05 crore in Q2FY26 from Rs 1,510.49 crore in the same period of the preceding fiscal.

HAL Share Price History

Shares of HAL have risen 3.51% in the last five trading sessions on the NSE. In the past month, the defence stock has decreased 8.48%, while it has fallen 6.96% in the last six months. On a year-to-date basis, shares of the company have declined by 5.97%. However, over the past year, HAL shares have gained 13.32%.

The stock hit a 52-week high of Rs 5,165 apiece on the NSE on May 16, and a 52-week low of Rs 3,046.05 apiece on March 3, 2025. At 9:27 a.m. on Wednesday, HAL shares were tradng 0.79% lower at Rs 4,135.40 apiece on the NSE. This compares to a 0.18% rise in the benchmark Nifty 50.

