PM Modi To Inaugurate Seva Teerth And Kartavya Bhavan-1 & 2 On Feb. 13 — All You Need To Know

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will shift the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) from South Block to a newly built facility called ‘Sewa Teerth' on Friday, Feb. 13. PM Modi will first unveil the name of the Seva Teerth building complex at 1:30 p.m on Feb. 13. He will inaugurate Seva Teerth, and Kartavya Bhavan-1 and 2, which will house several ministries, as per a press release. Later, at 6 p.m., the Prime Minister will make an address at the new office.

The inauguration marks a major milestone in India's administrative setup, representing the first change of address for the Prime Minister's Office since Independence.

For decades, many essential government offices and ministries operated from ageing buildings scattered across the Central Vista area. This reportedly led to operational inefficiencies, coordination challenges, high maintenance costs, and sub-optimal working conditions. The new building complexes aim to address these issues by consolidating administrative functions within modern, future-ready facilities.

Seva Teerth: Blending Tradition With Functionality

According to a report in NDTV, the new PMO is designed with open floor plans instead of enclosed cabins. Officials will work in shared spaces to improve collaboration and coordination and reduce layers of formality that characterised the old structures.

While the historic South Block reflects colonial architecture, Seva Teerth introduces a design that merges modern functionality with Indian civilisational motifs. Interiors draw inspiration from India's rich heritage while maintaining a minimal, practical layout. The Prime Minister's private and ceremonial meeting rooms have been redesigned to host foreign leaders and international delegations in a setting that balances tradition with contemporary infrastructure.

The NDTV report, citing officials, said that Seva Teerth has been built at a cost of about Rs 1,200 crore.

Facilities And Ministries Consolidated

Seva Teerth will house the PMO, the National Security Council Secretariat, and the Cabinet Secretariat, which were earlier spread across multiple locations. Kartavya Bhavan-1 and 2 will accommodate several ministries, including the Ministry of Finance, Ministry of Defence, Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Ministry of Corporate Affairs, Ministry of Education, Ministry of Culture, Ministry of Law & Justice, Ministry of Information & Broadcasting, Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare, Ministry of Chemicals & Fertilizers, and the Ministry of Tribal Affairs.

Both complexes feature digitally integrated offices, structured public interface zones, and centralised reception facilities. Built according to 4-Star GRIHA standards, they incorporate renewable energy systems, water conservation measures, waste management solutions, and high-performance building envelopes, minimising environmental impact.

Advanced security systems, smart access controls, surveillance networks and emergency response infrastructure ensure a safe and accessible environment.

South Block To Become A Museum

Once the Prime Minister's Office moves out of South Block, the historic North and South Blocks will be converted into a public museum called Yug Yugin Bharat Sangrahalaya. According to reports, an agreement has been signed between the National Museum and the France Museum Development to develop the space. The museum will showcase India's rich cultural heritage along with its historical and contemporary journey.

