US Journalist Savannah Guthrie Issues Emotional Plea As Family Offers $1 Million Reward For Missing Mother

The family of Nancy Guthrie, the 84-year-old mother of “Today” show anchor Savannah Guthrie, has announced a reward of up to $1 million for information leading to her recovery or the arrest of those responsible for her disappearance.

Nancy Guthrie was last seen at her home in the Catalina Foothills neighborhood of Tucson, Arizona, on the evening of Jan. 31, 2026. She was reported missing the following day. Authorities say she is considered a vulnerable adult, as she has difficulty walking, has a pacemaker, and requires daily medication for a heart condition.

Family's Emotional Appeal

Speaking through tears in a post on Instagram, Savannah Guthrie said her family now acknowledges the possibility that her mother may no longer be alive.

“We know that she may be lost,” Guthrie said. “She may already be gone.”

But she stressed the family needs answers.

“We need her to come home. For that reason, we are offering a family reward of up to one million dollars for any information that leads us to her recovery,” Guthrie said.

“Someone out there knows something that can bring her home. Somebody knows.”

In the post, she urged anyone with information to call 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324), adding that tips can be provided anonymously.

The family clarified that the reward of up to $1 million would be paid only for recovery of Nancy Guthrie, consistent with FBI criteria for payment in the case.

FBI, Local Authorities Investigating

The Federal Bureau of Investigation's Phoenix Field Office and the Pima County Sheriff's Department are jointly investigating the disappearance.

The FBI is separately offering a reward of up to $100,000 for information leading to Nancy Guthrie's location or the arrest and conviction of anyone involved in her disappearance.

Investigators have released photos and video showing an armed individual allegedly tampering with the camera at Nancy Guthrie's front door on the morning of her disappearance. The suspect is described as a male, approximately 5'9” to 5'10” tall, with an average build, seen carrying a black 25-liter “Ozark Trail Hiker Pack” backpack.

The FBI said it is seeking information that could help identify the individual.

Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos said last week that investigators have ruled out family members as having any involvement in the disappearance.

Despite an extensive search operation, authorities have not identified a suspect so far.

