Australia PM Anthony Albanese Evacuates Canberra Residence After Bomb Scare

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese evacuated his residence in Canberra after a bomb scare on Tuesday. Albanese was moved to a different location where he stayed over a span of hours while security forces investigated the potential security threat.

"A thorough search of a protection establishment was undertaken and nothing suspicious was located," the Australian Federal Police (AFP) said in a statement. They reported that there is no current threat to the community or public safety.

The prime minister was shifted from his official residence, 'The Lodge' at 6 p.m. (Australian Eastern Standard Time) during the inspection and moved back in at 9 p.m. once it was concluded. The Guardian Australia reported that this security measure was due to an anticipated threat of an explosive device.

"We trust the AFP to do their jobs and thank them for their work." a spokesperson for the PM told ABC News. Albanese married Jodie Hayden at 'The Lodge' in November.

ALSO READ: Trump State Of The Union Address: From Epstein Accusers To ICE Detainee, Here Are The Invitees

The AFP is responsible for the protection of federal parliamentarians and certain Commonwealth buildings, which include The Lodge and Parliament House. Reports have an increase in threats to politicians in Australia irrespective of political leanings and affiliations.

According to the AFP, there have been 1,000 reports of harassment, nuisance and offensive and threatening communications against parliamentarians in 2024.

Albanese had reacted by stating the centre was constantly monitoring security arrangements for federal politicians. He said the number of threats made towards elected representatives has increased substantially. He stressed on the need to look into the reasons for the same.

ALSO READ: US War Plans Against Iran, But Thousands On USS Gerald R. Ford Grapple With 650 Failing Toilets

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.