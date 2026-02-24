Stock Market News Live Updates: Nifty Hovers Around 25,500 In Pre-Market, Sensex Down 350 Points; Brent Crude Holds Below Seven-Month High

Hello and welcome to our live coverage on stock markets

Indian equity benchmarks traded lower during the pre-market session. Sensex was down about 350 points in early indications ahead of the open, while the Nifty hovered near the 25,500 level. On Monday, Indian equity benchmarks extended rally for the second consecutive trading session, led by the gains in HDFC Bank Ltd. and Reliance Industries Ltd. The BSE Sensex closed 0.6% or nearly 500 points higher at 83,294, while the NSE Nifty 50 rose 0.6% to end above 25,700.

Elsewhere in Asia, shares were mixed on Tuesday after US President Donald Trump raised the prospect of higher tariffs and investors also weighed concerns that artificial intelligence could disrupt software companies. The ASX 200 fell 0.18% and the Hang Seng Index slipped 0.62%, while South Korea's KOSPI rose 0.43% and Japan's Nikkei gained 0.72%.