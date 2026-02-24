Get App
LIVE UPDATES

Stock Market News Live Updates: Nifty Hovers Around 25,500 In Pre-Market, Sensex Down 350 Points; Brent Crude Holds Below Seven-Month High

The GIFT Nifty, an early indicator of Nifty 50's performance, traded at 25,572, indicating a gap-down open.

Read Time: 1 min
2 minutes ago

Hello and welcome to our live coverage on stock markets

Indian equity benchmarks traded lower during the pre-market session. Sensex was down about 350 points in early indications ahead of the open, while the Nifty hovered near the 25,500 level. On Monday, Indian equity benchmarks extended rally for the second consecutive trading session, led by the gains in HDFC Bank Ltd. and Reliance Industries Ltd. The BSE Sensex closed 0.6% or nearly 500 points higher at 83,294, while the NSE Nifty 50 rose 0.6% to end above 25,700. 

Elsewhere in Asia, shares were mixed on Tuesday after US President Donald Trump raised the prospect of higher tariffs and investors also weighed concerns that artificial intelligence could disrupt software companies. The ASX 200 fell 0.18% and the Hang Seng Index slipped 0.62%, while South Korea's KOSPI rose 0.43% and Japan's Nikkei gained 0.72%.

Feb 24, 2026 09:09 (IST)
Stock Market Live: CLSA Keeps Outperform On ITC, Cuts Target Price To Rs 367

ITC Hotels Ltd
%
  • CLSA maintained its outperform rating on ITC but cut its target price to Rs 367 from Rs 485.
  • The research firm noted that FY27 may take a hit from the tax change, with cigarette volumes and EBIT expected to decline, while it forecasts a recovery in FY28.
  • The brokerage said that ITC may need price increases of about 33% to keep EBIT per cigarette neutral, and it cut its estimates by 4–28% to reflect the tax impact on volumes and margins.
Feb 24, 2026 09:06 (IST)
Stock Market Live: Rupee Opens Lower Against US Dollar At 90.94

  • The rupee weakened at the open against the US dollar.
  • It depreciated by as much as 6 paise to 90.94 versus the greenback.
Feb 24, 2026 09:01 (IST)
Stock Market Live: Nifty Hovers Around 25,500 In Pre-Market, Sensex Down 350 Points

  • Nifty hovered near the 25,500 level in pre-market trade.
  • Sensex was down about 350 points in early indications ahead of the open.
Feb 24, 2026 08:59 (IST)
Stock Market Live: Global Brokerages Turn Cautious On IT, Flag AI Impact On Business Models

Nifty MidSmall IT & Telecom
%
  • Citi, HSBC and CLSA have struck a cautious note on India’s IT services sector, warning that artificial intelligence could reshape business models and put pressure on valuations, even after the sector rose about 16% year-to-date.
  • The view follows a Jefferies note that said AI may permanently alter revenue structures across IT services.
  • Jefferies said AI could shift the revenue mix towards consulting and implementation while reducing traditional managed services, which it said may increase cyclicality and execution risks.

    • Read the full report here

Feb 24, 2026 08:57 (IST)
Stock Picks Today: IT, Eternal, Lenskart, Hindalco And More On Brokerages' Radar


Eternal, Lenskart, Hindalco And More On Brokerages' Radar

Feb 24, 2026 08:56 (IST)
Stock Market Live: CLSA Cuts Target Prices On Top IT Stocks, Keeps Coforge And Persistent Preferred

Nifty MidSmall IT & Telecom
%
  • CLSA said an EPS growth turnaround could change the sector narrative more than management commentary, and added that company comments point to a macro upcycle this year with tariff impact as a base.
  • The brokerage said IT stock prices could face a further 5–10% downside and flagged a pecking order between Tech Mahindra and Infosys among large caps.
  • CLSA said it prefers Persistent Systems and Coforge in mid-caps, and cut target prices: Coforge to Rs 2278 (from Rs 2426), Persistent to Rs 8058 (from Rs 8865), HCL Tech to Rs 1506 (from Rs 1661), Infosys to Rs 1653 (from Rs 1779), LTI Mindtree to Rs 6304 (from Rs 7067), TCS to Rs 3333 (from Rs 3593), Tech Mahindra to Rs 1698 (from Rs 1810), and Wipro to Rs 218 (from Rs 231).
Feb 24, 2026 08:46 (IST)
Stock Market Live: Zerodha’s Nithin Kamat Flags DP Charges As A Key Cost For Equity Sellers

Feb 24, 2026 08:45 (IST)
Stock Market Live: FII Selling In IT Intensifies, Holdings Fall To Four-Year Low

  • Total FII holding in the IT sector fell to Rs 4.49 lakh crore by mid-February, down 16% from end-January 2026 and 38% since the start of 2025.
  • FIIs have sold nearly Rs 12,800 crore of IT stocks so far in 2026, the highest among sectors; outflows were about Rs 10,956 crore in the first fortnight of February 2026.
  • Four of the last five years saw net outflows from IT, with CY2025 seeing net selling of Rs 74,698 crore; CY2023 had net selling of about Rs 7,000 crore versus Rs 11,000 crore in the first 15 days of February.
Feb 24, 2026 08:06 (IST)
Stock Market Live: Tata Sons Board To Consider Extending N Chandrasekaran Tenure

  • Tata Sons will discuss a proposal at its board meeting today to extend Chairman N Chandrasekaran’s tenure for a third five-year term starting in 2027.
  • The proposal is being considered ahead of the end of his current term in Feb. 2027.
  • The move has backing from Tata Trusts, the group’s principal shareholder, according to the update.


Tata Sons Board Meet Weighs Third Term For Chairman N Chandrasekaran

Feb 24, 2026 08:03 (IST)
Stock Market Live: BPCL Shares In Focus After Receiving Excise Demand Order For Rs 1,816.65 Crore

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd.
%
  • BPCL said it has received an order from the Commissioner of Central Tax and Central Excise, Kochi.
  • The order confirms a total excise demand of Rs 1,816.65 crore.
Feb 24, 2026 07:52 (IST)
Stock Market Live: IDFC First Bank To Claim Rs 35 Crore Insurance After Rs 590 Crore Fraud

IDFC First Bank Ltd.
%
  • IDFC First Bank said it will seek about Rs 35 crore under its employee dishonesty insurance policy after detecting a Rs 590 crore fraud at its Chandigarh branch.
  • Management told investors the bank has an institutional employee dishonesty cover of Rs 35 crore, and the financial impact will be mitigated to that extent, subject to claim admission and payout.
  • The bank said any loss beyond the insured amount will be absorbed by it, and the policy covers losses from fraudulent or dishonest acts by employees.


IDFC First Bank To Claim Rs 35 Crore Insurance After Rs 590 Crore Fraud

Feb 24, 2026 07:50 (IST)
Stock Market Live: Bharti Airtel Shares In Focus On Rs 20,000 Crore Capital Infusion Plans Into Airtel Money

  • Bharti Airtel said it will capitalise its NBFC arm, Airtel Money Limited, with Rs 20,000 crore over the next few years.
  • The announcement puts Bharti Airtel shares in focus in today’s trade.
Feb 24, 2026 07:46 (IST)
Stock Market Live: Brent Crude Holds Below Seven-Month High

  • Brent crude futures fell 9 cents (0.1%) to $71.40 a barrel by 0120 GMT.
  • Prices stayed below Monday’s intraday peak of $72.50, the highest since July 31

    • Read the full report here

Feb 24, 2026 07:40 (IST)
Stock Market Live: RBI May Buy Dollars For Reserves If Rupee Strengthens To 88–89: Report

  • The Reserve Bank of India may start buying dollars to add to foreign-exchange reserves if the rupee strengthens to around 88–89 per dollar, Bloomberg News reported quoting Aditya Bagree, Citi’s head of markets for India and the subcontinent.
  • Bagree told Bloomberg News Citi sees the rupee trading in a 90 to 91.25 band in the short term; the currency closed 0.1% higher at 90.88 on Monday.
  • Citi noted RBI reserves are at a record high, but the central bank has a $62 billion short forward book, according to the Bloomberg News report. 


RBI May Buy Dollars For Reserves Should Rupee Gain, Citi Says

Feb 24, 2026 07:30 (IST)
Stock Market Live: BSE To Discontinue Derivatives In Tata Tech, HUDCO, Piramal Pharma And Torrent Power

  • BSE said it has excluded Tata Technologies, HUDCO, Piramal Pharma and Torrent Power from its equity derivatives (F&O) segment.
  • The exchange said derivatives contracts in these stocks will stop trading from May 4, 2026, and no new expiry-month contracts will be generated.

    • Read the full report here

     

Feb 24, 2026 07:28 (IST)
Stock Market Live: Shanghai Opens After New Year Holiday, Up 0.62%

  • Mainland China markets reopened after the New Year holiday.
  • The Shanghai index was at 4,107.586, up 25.513 points ( 0.62%) at the open.
Feb 24, 2026 07:26 (IST)
Stock Market Live: Monday Market Recap — Sensex Ends At 83,294; Nifty Closes Above 25,700

  • Indian equity benchmarks rose for a second straight session on Monday, led by gains in HDFC Bank Ltd. and Reliance Industries Ltd.
  • The BSE Sensex closed 0.6% higher, up nearly 500 points, at 83,294.
  • The NSE Nifty 50 gained 0.6% to finish above 25,700.
Feb 24, 2026 07:23 (IST)
Stock Market Live: Asia-Pacific Markets Trade Mixed

  • The ASX 200 fell 0.18% and the Hang Seng Index slipped 0.62%
  • South Korea’s KOSPI rose 0.43% and Japan’s Nikkei gained 0.72%
Feb 24, 2026 07:20 (IST)
Stock Market Live: GIFT Nifty At 25,572 Signals Gap-Down Start For Nifty

  • GIFT Nifty traded at 25,572 in early trade.
  • The level indicates the Nifty 50 may open lower than the previous close.

