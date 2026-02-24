BSE Drops Tata Tech, HUDCO, Piramal Pharma And Torrent Power From F&O Segment

BSE Ltd., India's second-largest stock exchange, has excluded Housing & Urban Development Corp., Piramal Pharma Ltd., Tata Technologies Ltd. and Torrent Power Ltd. from the equity derivatives segment. The F&O contracts for these stocks will be discontinued from trading in the derivatives segment from May 4, 2026 and no new expiry month contract will be generated, the bourse informed trading members via a notice late Monday.

Existing unexpired contracts of February 2026, March 2026 and April 2026 will expire on their respective expiry dates i.e. Feb. 26, March 25, and April 30, and there will be no contracts available for trading in these securities with effect from May 4, the notice added.

HUDCO, Piramal Pharma and Tata Technologies are part of the BSE 500 index, while Torrent Power is a constituent of the BSE 200 index.

The exclusion is linked to the BSE's eligibility criteria for entry and exit of stocks in the equity derivatives segment. According to the entry criteria, over the previous six months on a rolling basis, a stock's Median Quarter Sigma Order Size (MQSOS) shall not be less than Rs 75 lakh, its market wide position limit (MWPL) shall not be less than Rs 1,500 crore and its Average daily delivery value (ADDV) in the cash market shall not be less than Rs 35 crore.

Stocks which meet the eligibility criteria in the underlying cash market of any stock exchange would be permitted to trade in equity derivatives segment of all stock exchanges. Once a stock is excluded from the derivatives segment for failure to meet the criteria, it shall not be considered for re-inclusion for a period of one year from its last trading day in the derivatives segment.

That means F&O trading for HUDCO, Piramal Pharma, Torrent Power and Tata Technologies can only happen after May 2027 if they re-qualify.

