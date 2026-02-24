ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 Points Table: Power-Packed West Indies Storm To Top With Statement Win Against Zimbabwe

The Wankhede Stadium was treated to a spectacle of top-quality batting from the West Indies who posted the highest total of the T20 World Cup 2026 and the second-highest score overall in the history of the tournament, hammering 254/6 against Zimbabwe in their Super 8 opener on February 23.

The Men in Maroon beat The Chevrons by a mammoth 107-run margin, making a statement to the rest of the competition as they walked away with an eye-watering Net Run Rate of +5.350.

The assault was led by a ruthless Shimron Hetmyer, who made Zimbabwe pay dearly for two dropped catches as he blazed his way to 85 off just 34 balls, recording the fastest half-century for the West Indies in T20 World Cup history (19 balls), breaking his own previous record. He was ably supported by Rovman Powell (59 off 35), as the duo shared a back-breaking 122-run stand for the third wicket.

With their batters impressing, the Windies bowlers weren't going to be left behind as they bundled Zimbabwe out for just 147. While the West Indies' pace usually grabs the headlines, it was their left-arm spin duo that did the damage today.

Gudakesh Motie was the pick of the bowlers with 4/28, including a double-strike that removed Sikandar Raza and Tashinga Musekiwa in consecutive balls. Akeal Hosein provided the early breakthroughs, finishing with 3/28 to ensure Zimbabwe never got a sniff of the chase.

With this emphatic victory, the West Indies have vaulted to the top of Group 1, overtaking South Africa on the basis of a vastly superior Net Run Rate (NRR).

Super Eights - Group 1 Team Matches Won Lost No Result Points Net Run Rate West Indies 1 1 0 0 2 5.35 South Africa 1 1 0 0 2 3.8 India 1 0 1 0 0 -3.8 Zimbabwe 1 0 1 0 0 -5.35

Super Eights - Group 2 Team Matches Won Lost No Result Points Net Run Rate England 1 1 0 0 2 2.55 New Zealand 1 0 0 1 1 0 Pakistan 1 0 0 1 1 0 Sri Lanka 1 0 1 0 0 -2.55

