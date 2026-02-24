Stocks To Watch Today: Bharti Airtel, IDFC First, Waaree Energies, PC Jeweller

Stocks of Waaree Energies Ltd., Bharti Airtel Ltd., PC Jeweller Ltd., and IDFC First Bank Ltd. will catch investors' attention on Tuesday.

Here are the notable corporate announcements that came after Monday's market hours:

Stocks In News

Waaree Energies: The company's arm signs an agreement with ZFI to expand a 2.5-GW electrolyser project in Uttar Pradesh and bags a separate 500 MW solar module order from an unnamed producer.

Bharti Airtel: The company plans to invest Rs 20,000 crore over the next few years to capitalise its NBFC arm, Airtel Money.

Morepen Labs: The company secures a commercial supply order worth Rs 825 crore under a CDMO arrangement from a global pharma company.

SilverTouch Technologies: The company secures a purchase order from FSSAI to act as a Managed Service Provider for digital transformation and app development.

Cholamandalam Investment & Finance: The company allots 1 lakh non-convertible securities to raise Rs 1,000 crore, including a greenshoe option.

PC Jeweller: The company's arm incorporates PCJ Mining SARL in the Republic of Chad.

Anthem Biosciences: The company executes its first loan agreement with its arm, Neoanthem Lifesciences, converting Rs 275 crore of debt into equity.

RBL Bank: Chandan Sinha is re-appointed as the Non-Executive (Part-Time) Chairman, effective May 21.

Greenply Industries: The company terminates its joint venture with Kulmeet Singh and will acquire his 50% stake in Greenply Alkemal Singapore.

Signpost India: The company secures exclusive outdoor advertising rights in Kolkata for 10 years, with a projected gross revenue of Rs 450 crore.

IDFC FIRST Bank: The bank clarifies that recent price volatility followed the identification of a Rs 590 crore fraud at its Chandigarh branch, noting that government de-empanelment reports are part of the ordinary course of business.

Blue Cloud Softech: The company is set to acquire a 100% stake in Global Impex Inc. from ConnectM Technology Solutions.

