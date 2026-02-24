Haryana Govt Forms High-Level Committee To Review IDFC First Bank Fraud — Check Details

Government of Haryana on Tuesday has formed a high-level committee regarding unauthorized transfer of funds from IDFC First Bank and AU Small Finance Bank. The committee will alsoreview the State Bank Policy.

The committee will constitute of Arun Kumar Gupta, IAS, Additional Chief Secretary to Government Haryana, Finance Department, Anish Yadav, IAS, Director, Development & Panchayats, Haryana, Vinay Kumar, IRPS, Commissioner, Municipal Corporation, Panchkula and Satish Kumar, HCS, Deputy Secretary, Haryana Public Service Commission, Panchkula.

The company will examine empanelment of IDFC First Bank and AU Small Finance Bank, decisions taken by the concerned departments to deposit substantial government funds in three banks and issues relating to non-reconciliation by government departments.

In addition the committee will also look for any lapses, procedural deficiencies or systemic failures. According to the government the committee shall also examined the provisions of the State's Banking Policy and its enforcements and assess compliance of the prescribed policy framework by department. The company will also identify accountability and recommend appropriate corrective and preventive measures to ensure that no such lapses recur.

This comes after Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini told the state assembly that the entire amount lost in the alleged fraud involving IDFC First Bank, including funds belonging to state departments, boards and corporations, had been recovered and deposited back into government accounts within 24 hours.

Addressing on the floor of the house, Saini said approximately Rs 556 crore was deposited back by the bank and that the state also received around Rs 22 crore as interest.

Saini told the Assembly that “four or five middle and lower-level employees” of a bank branch in Chandigarh had allegedly colluded in carrying out the operation.

He also said strict action would be taken against anyone found involved, including government personnel. “Strict action will be taken against any government official or employee involved in it,” he said.

Private sector IDFC First Bank had on Sunday disclosed a Rs 590-crore fraud committed by certain employees and others at a particular branch in Chandigarh in a specific set of Haryana state government accounts. IDFC First Bank had said that the fraud is "confined to a specific group of government-linked accounts within the Haryana government" operated through the said branch in Chandigarh", and stressed that it does not extend to other customers of the Chandigarh branch.

