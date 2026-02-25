T20 World Cup Super Eights Points Table: England Beat Pakistan, Becomes First Team To Qualify For Semis

Harry Brook was the star in England's two-wicket win over Pakistan in a crucial Super Eights tie played in Pallekele on Tuesday.
Pakistan batted first and posted a score of 164/9 as opener Sahibzada Farhan hit 63 in 45 balls. It looked like Pakistan would manage to defend the total as pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi removed Phil Salt and Jos Buttler inside three overs. But what followed next is a perfect example of performing under pressure.
Brook started his World Cup campaign with a fifty against Nepal, but he lost the plot in the next four games as he got out under 20 in each of those innings.
The skipper took the responsibility of steering his side's chase as he whacked 10 fours and four sixes en route to a sensational hundred. Thanks to the century England qualified for the semi-final for a fifth straight edition.
Here is a look at how the points table looks like:
Q: Qualified for the semi-finals
