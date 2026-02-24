Angel One Announces Record Date For 1:10 Stock Split: What Investors Should Know

Domestic brokerage firm Angel One has announced Feb. 26 as the record date for its previously approved 1:10 stock split. The company had informed the stock exchanges on Jan. 15 that its Board had approved the sub-division of equity shares in a ratio of 1:10.

Angel One Board Nod For 1:10 Stock Split

Under the approved proposal, each fully paid-up equity share with a face value of Rs 10 will be split into 10 fully paid-up equity shares with a face value of Rs 1 each.

In a stock exchange filing on Jan. 15, Angel One said, "The Board of Directors of the company has approved sub-division/split of 1 existing equity share of the company having a face value of Rs 10 each, fully paid-up, into 10 equity shares of the company having a face value of Re 1 each, fully paid-up."

Angel One Stock Split: Record Date

In a stock exchange filing dated Feb. 18, the company confirmed the record date for the stock split. The company has fixed Feb. 26 as the record date for the sub-division of its equity shares.

Referring to its earlier communication dated Jan. 15 regarding the proposed stock split, the company said, "The executive committee has fixed Thursday, February 26, as the record date for the purpose of determining the eligible equity shareholders of the company whose equity shares shall be sub-divided."

Angel One Stock Split: What Shareholders Will Get

Shareholders will receive 10 equity shares for every one share they currently hold. While the face value of each share will change from Rs 10 to Re 1, the overall value of their investment will remain unchanged.

A stock split increases the number of shares outstanding while proportionately reducing the face value and, typically, the market price per share. There is no change in an investor's ownership percentage or total wealth as a direct result of the split.

The record date serves as the cut-off point used by a company to identify shareholders eligible for the corporate action. Investors holding the stock on or before Feb. 26 will qualify to receive the additional shares under the 1:10 split.

Angel One Q3 FY26 Performance

For the quarter ended Dec. 31, 2025, Angel One reported a 4.5% year-on-year fall in consolidated profit after tax (PAT) to Rs 269 crore, compared to Rs 281.5 crore in the same period the previous fiscal, as higher operating expenses put pressure on margins.

Despite the decline in profit, the brokerage posted a 5.8% rise in total income, which climbed to Rs 1,338 crore from Rs 1,264 crore in Q3 FY25. Total expenses increased to Rs 964.2 crore from Rs 876.5 crore a year earlier, largely due to elevated employee benefit costs, higher employee stock ownership plan (ESOP) expenses, and a rise in other operating expenditure.

Angel One Share Price History

The stock has declined 6.65% in the last five trading sessions on the NSE. Shares of Angel One have dropped 2.70% in the last one month. However, in the last six months, the stock has gained 1.13%. Year-to-date, it is up 4.73%. In the last one year, it has advanced 8.86%. At 9:38 a.m. on Tuesday, Angel One shares were trading 0.67% lower at Rs 2,474.50 apiece on the NSE, compared to a 0.80% decline in the benchmark Nifty 50.

