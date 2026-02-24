Nothing Reveals Phone 4a Design: Triple Rear Camera Setup, Glyph Bar And More

Nothing is set to introduce its upcoming Phone 4a series in India in the first week of March. As part of the lineup, the British smartphone maker is expected to release the Phone 4a and Phone 4a Pro models. Days ahead of its unveiling in India and other global markets, the company has revealed the design of the standard Nothing Phone 4a model on social media.

In a post on X, the Carl Pei-led tech firm has released a photo of the upcoming smartphone. The company, however, has not released any specs of the model.

In the image, the Nothing Phone 4a features a triple rear camera setup, which is placed inside a horizontal pill-shaped camera module. The LED flash has been positioned outside the camera island on the back side of the handset that appears in a white colourway.

Going by the latest teaser, the Phone 4a is expected to retain Nothing's signature transparent rear design, featuring screws and other various components inside a glass panel. Also, the handset appears with a new notification alert interface. This might be the rumoured Glyph Bar that is expected to come with seven individual LEDs.

The image highlights that the power button, as well as volume controls, have been placed on the right side of the smartphone. Another major highlight is an unspecified button on the left side. It is being said that this might be used for particular functions.

Key Specifications

Without providing too many details, Nothing recently confirmed that the upcoming smartphone will be powered by an unspecified Snapdragon chipset from Qualcomm. If tipsters and multiple reports are to be believed, the device could come with an octa-core Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 SoC that can deliver a peak clock speed of 2.71GHz.

The standard model is expected to feature a 6.7-inch 1.5K AMOLED display that could offer up to a 120Hz refresh rate. It is expected to be backed by a 5,400mAh battery, which is said to have 50W wired fast charging support.

Nothing could reveal more details about the lineup in the coming days.

The Nothing Phone 4a series, which includes the Phone 4a and Phone 4a Pro models, is all set to be launched in India and other global markets on Mar. 5.

The latest lineup from the smartphone maker will be made available in India via Flipkart.

