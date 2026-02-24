Get App
Fact Check: Government Debunks Fake Video About President Murmu's Remark On 'Inappropriate Clothes'

The Instagram reel earlier quoted a fake statement from President Murmu to claim that the Aadhaar Card of female actors flaunting inappropriate clothes on social media will get banned.

Fact Check: Government Debunks Fake Video About President Murmu's Remark On 'Inappropriate Clothes'
(Photo source: NDTV)

The Fact Check unit of the Press Information Bureau (PIB) on Tuesday, Feb. 24, flagged a viral post on Instagram that attributes a false statement to President Droupadi Murmu. In the clip, it has been claimed that the President commented that the Aadhaar card of any actress posting videos in inappropriate clothes will be banned and their social media accounts will be deleted.

In a post on X, PIB Fact Check stated that this claim is completely fake as President Murmu has not given any such statement.

The Instagram reel earlier quoted a fake statement from President Murmu to claim that the Aadhaar Card of female actors flaunting inappropriate clothes on social media will get banned, while the government will also remove their accounts from the respective social media platforms.

On Facebook, it wrote, "Beware of fake claims being spread in the name of the President."

The fact-check arm of PIB has further advised people to trust official government sources only for verified information.

Earlier this month, an Instagram post circulating on social media claimed that President Murmu had said that "if a rape occurs in any state and the State government does not take action within 24 hours, the Chief Minister of that state should immediately resign."

At that time, the PIB Fact Check stated that it was a "fake" claim being attributed to the Indian President and added that she has not given any statement.

In October last year, a digitally-altered video was also flagged for false claims involving President Murmu. It was circulated by Pakistani propaganda accounts that made fake claims alleging that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was using the President as a prop to promote Rafale fighter jets.

ALSO READ: India-US Trade Deal: Farmer Bodies Urges President To Stop It; Minister Says No Decision Harms Farming Community

"Pakistani propaganda accounts are circulating a digitally altered video of President Droupadi Murmu with false claims that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is using her as a prop to elevate Rafale PR," read the post from PIB Fact Check on X.

In the manipulated video, the culprits used an artificial voice mimicking President Murmu to falsely claim that she was getting “blackmailed” by the Prime Minister Modi-led government to participate in Rafale-related promotions.

“I want to request the citizens of our country that Modi Ji's Hindutva government blackmailed me and ordered me to sit in Rafale... If anything happens to me, Modi Ji and his Hindutva politics will be responsible," read one of the fake videos.

ALSO READ: Deepfake: PIB Fact Check Debunks Video Claiming Mohan Bhagwat Urged PM to ‘Saffronise' Army

The claims were categorically dismissed by PIB Fact Check, which asserted that “The President of India has NOT made any such statement.”

