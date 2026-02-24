iQOO 15R Launched With 7,600mAh Battery, Multiple Chips For Performance — Specs, Features, Price In India

The iQOO 15R has launched in India as a high-performance smartphone with a strong focus on gaming and demanding tasks, featuring multiple dedicated chips to enhance overall performance. It is equipped with a 1.5K Amoled display, a massive 7,600mAh battery in a slim body, and runs on the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 processor.

iQOO 15R Price In India

iQOO 15R's price in India starts at Rs 44,999 for the base model with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. Higher configurations include 12GB + 256GB at Rs 47,999 and 12GB + 512GB at Rs 52,999.

Pre-booking is available now through Amazon, the iQOO India Store, and Vivo retail outlets, starting at 1 p.m. IST today. Early buyers will receive their devices on March 2 at 10 a.m. IST, while open sales begin on March 3 at noon IST.

iQOO 15R Specs And Features

Under its hood, the iQOO 15R packs the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset, paired with up to 12GB LPDDR5x RAM, up to 512GB UFS 4.1 storage, and an Adreno 826 GPU. Performance is boosted by the Q2 supercomputing chip for gaming, a dedicated network enhancement chip, and a Super Touch Control Chip offering a 3,200Hz touch sampling rate. The device reportedly achieves an AnTuTu benchmark score above 3.5 million.

On the optics side, the iQOO 15R features a 50MP Sony LYT-700V main sensor with optical image stabilisation and an 8MP ultrawide lens, along with a 32MP front-facing camera for selfies.

The standout 7,600mAh battery makes the iQOO 15R India's slimmest phone in this capacity category at just 7.9 mm thick, and it supports 100W fast charging. The 1.5K Amoled display delivers sharp visuals with a 144Hz refresh rate and reaches a peak brightness of 5,000 nits, ensuring clear visibility even in bright sunlight.

For gaming, the phone supports up to 144fps gameplay and includes a 6.5K vapour chamber cooling system that reportedly lowers temperatures by 15°C under heavy load. Additional gaming features include a Gaming Live Streaming Assistant for enhanced experiences.

The device runs OriginOS 6 based on Android 16 and comes with a promise of four major Android OS updates and six years of security patches. It also carries an IP68 + IP69 rating for dust and water resistance.

The iQOO 15R is available in Dark Knight and Triumph Silver colour options.

