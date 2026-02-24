Gaudium IVF IPO GMP Declines On Final Day Of Subscription; Check Details

The initial public offering (IPO) of Gaudium IVF and Women Health Ltd. which opened for of bidding on Friday, Feb. 20, will close for subscription today.

Gaudium IVF and Women Health, a Delhi-based In Vitro Fertilisation (IVF) treatment provider, which aims to raise Rs 165 crore from the primary market through its IPO has been booked 3 times on Monday.

On the final day of subscription, in the grey market, the shares are currently trading at a premium of nearly 6% over the IPO price. The unlisted shares of Gaudium IVF IPO were trading at a premium of nearly 11% on the first day of subscription but the GMP has shown a declining trend since yesterday.

Here's a look at the latest grey market premium (GMP), total subscription, price band, allotment and listing date for Gaudium IVF and Women Health IPO.

Gaudium IVF IPO GMP

The grey market premium for the Gaudium IVF IPO stood at Rs 5 per share on Feb. 24. Compared to the upper limit of the issue price of Rs 79 apiece, the latest GMP indicates an estimated listing price of Rs 84 at a premium of 6.33% per share.

Note: GMP does not represent official data and is based on speculation.

Gaudium IVF IPO: Total Subscription, Price Band, And More

The Gaudium IVF IPO received bids for 4,38,24,186 shares compared to 1,46,20,340 shares on offer on Monday, leading to an overall subscription of 3 times. The IPO subscription was driven by retail investors, who booked their quota 4 times. The Non-Institutional Investors' (NIIs) category was subscribed 4.62 times, while the Qualified Institutional Buyers' (QIBs) was subscribed 0.02 times.

Gaudium IVF IPO comprises a fresh issue of 1.14 crore shares, amounting to Rs 90 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) portion of 95 lakh shares, worth Rs 75 crore. The IPO price band has been fixed at Rs 75 to Rs 79 per share.

The retail investors can participate in the Gaudium IVF IPO subscription by applying for at least a single lot size of 189 shares, amounting to a minimum investment of Rs 14,931. For the small NIIs, the minimum application size is 14 lots, worth Rs 2,09,034. The big NIIs are required to apply for at least 67 lots, aggregating to a minimum investment of Rs 10,00,377.

Gaudium IVF and Women Health has proposed to use the IPO funds for the establishment of new IVF centres, repayment of debts and general corporate purposes.

Gaudium IVF IPO: Allotment And Listing Date

The company will finalise the IPO share allotment status on Feb. 25. Refunds for the non-allottees will also be processed on the same day. The listing date for the Gaudium IVF IPO will be done on Feb. 27. Shares of the Gaudium IVF and Women Health Ltd. will be listed on the NSE and BSE.

About Gaudium IVF and Women Health

Gaudium IVF and Women Health Ltd, incorporated in 2015, provides fertility services through its centres across multiple cities in India. The company currently provides its services across thirty locations in India. The company operates two centres in Delhi and one each in Bengaluru, Mumbai, Ludhiana, Patna and Srinagar.

Disclaimer: Investments in initial public offerings are subject to market risks. Please consult with financial advisors and read the red herring prospectus thoroughly before placing bids.

