Deepfake: PIB Fact Check Debunks Video Claiming Mohan Bhagwat Urged PM to ‘Saffronise’ Army

The Press Information Bureau (PIB) has issued an official clarification after a video circulating on social media falsely claimed that Mohan Bhagwat urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to “saffronise” the Indian Army and remove 50% of non-caste Hindus from the force.

The PIB Fact Check Unit in a ‘X' post debunked the false claim.

“Deepfake Video Alert. A digitally manipulated video of Mohan Bhagwat is circulating online with the false claim that he urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to saffronize the Indian Army and remove 50% of non-caste Hindus from the force,” read the post.

PIB clarified that the video in circulation was “#fake & has been digitally altered.”

The Fake Video

In the fake video, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief is heard saying that, “We have urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi that if we want to keep our Indian Army holy, we need to saffronise it. We should remove all the non-caste Hindus from the force who are hollowing the Army from inside. Modi fell at my feet and said that there is pressure on him, but I have clearly told him that if you don't remove non-caste Hindus from the force by 2028, then think that Modi will go and Yogi will come.”

What Did Bhagwat Say?

“RSS volunteers are working in various organisations today. Some are involved in politics, and some are in power too. Because of this, many people tend to think that seeing the RSS only through the BJP is a big mistake. If you want to understand the RSS, you have to look at the RSS itself, and honestly, it's a tough group to figure out just by looking, but you will have to experience it,” Bhagwat said.

Bhagwat reportedly stated this during his address at the ‘RSS 100 Vyakhyan Mala' programme in Kolkata in December 2025.

How to report if you find manipulated videos?



The Press Information Bureau has stated that such manipulated videos are being deliberately shared to mislead the public.



The Bureau also warned social media users against such manipulated deepfake videos. It has urged the public to help stop misinformation.



“If you come across such misleading or manipulated content, report it immediately: WhatsApp: +91 8799711259,” PIB added.

