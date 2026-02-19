'Snacc' Shut: Swiggy Pulls The Plug On 10-Minute Food Delivery Service

Swiggy Ltd. has discontinued its 10-minute delivery service 'Snacc', due to lack of profitability in the segment, sources told NDTV Profit on Thursday.

The sources further added that every employee from the terminated service will be absorbed internally and no one will be laid off. Swiggy had launched the 'Snacc' app back in January 2025.

The service was operational in two cities, the sources said. Representatives from Swiggy did not respond to NDTV Profit's queries by the time this story was published.

The development comes weeks after the Centre asked representatives of quick-commerce platforms to drop 10-minute delivery deadlines, amid concerns over gig workers' safety.

The Gig and Platform Service Workers Union went on a strike on Dec. 31, to collectively raise demands concerning the rights, welfare, and dignity of gig and platform workers across India.

The 10-minute delivery model, though popular, often exposed delivery and gig workers to safety risks. It also asserted unduly pressure on the delivery partners.

Snacc, notably, was reportedly built around a dark store model with stocks of ready-to-eat items in inventories. It aimed to save time by eliminating restaraunt preparation and kitchen delays. The model mirrored quick commerce more than it did conventional food deliveries done via the main swiggy app.

In the quarter ended December 2025, Swiggy's net loss widened, even as revenue surged. The consolidated net loss stood at Rs 1,065 crore, compared to Rs 799 crore in the year-ago period. The topline, however, rose 54% to Rs 6,148 crore from Rs 3,993 crore.

