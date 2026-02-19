'Make In India Will Be Core': France's Macron Sees Rafale Deal Boosting Defence Capabilities

French President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday backed the Rafale deal with India and rejected the criticism, saying it will make India stronger.

Macron made the remarks while speaking to media on the sidelines of the AI Impact Summit in Delhi.

When asked about the criticism of the Rafale deal and whether there will be indigenous components, Macron said, "What we want to do is to expand. India confirmed a few days ago its willingness to indeed command a new bunch of Rafael 114, and to co-produce. The 'Make in India' will be core in this new command."

Macron further stated that they are always increasing indigenous components.

ALSO READ: Defence Acquisition Council Approves Rs 3.60 Lakh Crore Procurement Including Of Rafale, Combat Missiles & P8I For Navy

"It's part of this dialogue between the company and your government. And I mean, I don't I don't see how people can criticise because it makes your country stronger. It increases the strategic connection between us, and it creates more jobs here.

"Very clearly, we are extremely, I would say, committed to having a maximum number of Indian components and manufacturing a maximum number of critical devices in India. This is exactly the rationale and that has a deal. So we will do the same for the Rafale. You can count on us," stated Macron.

Last week, in a major defence acquisition push, the Defence Acquisition Council (DAC) approved proposal to acquire 14 Rafale fighter jets under a government-to-government framework with France, saying that the procurement of Multi Role Fighter Aircraft will enhance the capability of undertaking air dominance roles.

Speaking about ties with India, Macron said, "We don't just have a strategic partnership, we have a special global strategic partnership, which is unique both for India and France.

Macron added that they want to improve cooperation in maintenance capacities in terms of diversification of approach and to be much more of a mutual agreement cooperation.

"I hope we'll do the same on submarines..."

PM Modi to be special guest of G7

The French President also announced that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be a special guest of G7 during his visit to France in July.



"As for the bilateral relationship, I really believe it's at the highest point. And we want to do much more again because it's based on all our relations. This is why I invited Prime Minister Modi for the state visit of July in France," said Macron.



Macron also stated that Modi would come, and he would be the special guest of our G7 as the President of the BRICS. "And I will come back next year. He invited me and I would honor this invitation to go further."

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.