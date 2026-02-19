Get App
Sachin Tendulkar Invites Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis To Son Arjun's Wedding

In a post on social media, Fadnavis said he was delighted to meet the sports icon and his family and conveyed his best wishes to them.

Sachin Tendulkar Invites Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis To Son Arjun's Wedding
Fadnavis said he wished Tendulkar's family a joyous and memorable wedding celebration and a lifetime of happiness.
Photo Source: @CMOMaharashtra/X

Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar met Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday and invited him to his son Arjun's wedding.

In a post on social media, Fadnavis said he was delighted to meet the sports icon and his family and conveyed his best wishes to them.

Fadnavis said he wished Tendulkar's family a joyous and memorable wedding celebration and a lifetime of happiness.

Earlier, Tendulkar and his wife Anjali met Fadnavis at the CM's official residence in south Mumbai and invited him to the wedding.

Arjun Tendulkar, a professional cricketer who plays for Goa, is set to marry Saaniya Chandok early next month.

